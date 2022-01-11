NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

LBCAC presents Shakespeare’s Fool FP 011122

LBCAC presents Shakespeare’s Fool on January 29

On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents Shakespeare’s Fool, an evening of song and speeches from the plays.

Synopsis: Shakespeare’s Fool, produced by Bare Bones Theatre, is a rambunctious and unpretentious romp through lines and lyrics from Shakespeare with LBAA “Artist of the Year” Jason Feddy and actors Ava Burton & friends.

LBCAC presents Shakespeare's Fool

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Shakespeare’s Fool” is an evening of song and speeches from the bard’s plays

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination, negative test or mask is required. General admission is $30; VIP is $50. To purchase tickets, click here.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The LBCAC Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.