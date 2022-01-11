NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Patriots Day Parade announces honorees 011122

Patriots Day Parade announces honorees

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has announced the honorees for the 55th annual parade taking place on Saturday, March 5.

Patriots Day Parade motorcycle

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Beginning of the 54th Annual Patriots Day Parade in March 2020

Grand Marshal is Andrew Barnicle, former director of Laguna Playhouse; Honored Patriot is Bill Sandlin, Marine veteran; Citizen of the Year is Cindy Prewitt, founder of Laguna Beach Live!; Junior Citizens are Morgan Zevnik and William Coffey, Laguna Beach High seniors chosen by the staff; Artist of the Year is the Laguna Playhouse, celebrating their 101st anniversary; and Athlete of the Year is Rick Conkey, Laguna Beach High School tennis coach.

The program ad and entry deadlines are coming soon.

For more information and to participate, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494.6016.

 

