 Volume 14, Issue 3  |  January 11, 2022

Laguna Craft Guild returns January 16

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair features a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. Laguna Craft Guild continues a more than four-decade tradition of setting up fine arts and crafts on the cobblestones next to Greeter’s Corner. 

Among the featured artisans are Rachel Goberman (jeweler), Cliff Wassman (illustrator), Robert Jones (ceramicist), Muffin Spencer-Devlin (glass artist) and David Nelson (jeweler).

The Laguna Craft Guild, a non-profit organization, was created in 1978 to provide local artists the opportunity to sell their work. The artists must be present to show their work, so this is a great opportunity for the public to meet the craftspeople and pick up a handmade gift made by local artisans. For more information, visit www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

