NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 4  |  January 14, 2022

Laguna Board of REALTORS 011422

Laguna Board of REALTORS® installs the 2022 Board of Directors

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® installed their 2022 Board of Directors and honored the REALTOR® of the Year and Affiliate of the Year. The event was held virtually for REALTORS®, Affiliate members and guests.

Laguna Board of REALTORS Walsh

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBOR

2021 President Dave Walsh, California Association of REALTORS® was the keynote speaker

The keynote speaker was 2021 President Dave Walsh, California Association of REALTORS®. President Walsh shared words of wisdom, resiliency, housing forecast and insights to the year ahead.

Laguna Board of REALTORS Duhs

Click on photo for a larger image

Gilda Duhs, 2021 REALTOR® of the Year

Gilda Duhs, Coldwell Banker Realty, was honored as REALTOR® of the Year.

Laguna Board of REALTORS Ortiz

Click on photo for a larger image

Ellie Ortiz, 2021 Affiliate of the Year

Ellie Ortiz, Laguna Legal, was honored as Affiliate of the Year.

2022 Laguna Board REALTORS® of Directors and Officers

Laura Baptista, President - Re/Max Luxury Coastal

Madelaine Whiteman, President Elect - Berkshire Hathaway

Dana Wall, Secretary - Berkshire Hathaway

Geoffrey Dunlevie, Treasurer - Compass

Kendall Clark, Past President - Berkshire Hathaway

Directors: Jesse Brossa - Compass; Gilda Duhs - Coldwell Banker Realty; Traudi Hansen - Surterre Properties; Hanz Radlein – Compass; Marie Thomas, Director for Life - Laguna Beach Properties and Reuben Gulledge, Director At Large - Surterre Properties.

2022 LBOR Affiliate Directors and Officers

Gratia Hansen-Schafer, Chairperson - Corinthian Title

Dylan Cloughen, Chairperson-Elect - Vylla Title

Shawna Sundstrom, Secretary - RTC Mortgage

Debbi Faber, Treasurer - Chicago Title

Ellie Ortiz, Past Chairperson- Laguna Legal

Directors: Candy Babcock - First American Natural Hazard Disclosures; Jerry Bieser - Chicago Title; Rick Cirelli - RTC Mortgage and John Hoover - Notary.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.