NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 4  |  January 14, 2022

Laguna Playhouse receives $50,000 grant 011422

Laguna Playhouse receives $50,000 grant

The Laguna Playhouse has received a $50,000 grant through the Orange County District 5 “Arts Related Small Business and Nonprofit Grant Relief Program.” Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has chosen the Laguna Playhouse as a grant recipient due to her personal dedication to preserving the arts in Orange County, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Supervisor Bartlett, “During 2020, many arts-related businesses and nonprofit organizations in the 5th District of Orange County suffered severe financial distress as a result of COVID-19 and associated state mandates. To that end, I was pleased to launch the 5th District Arts Related Grant Relief Program last year, using American Rescue Plan funding, to provide much needed financial assistance to eligible arts organizations in my district. In 2020, Laguna Playhouse was prepared to celebrate its 100-year anniversary but was sadly forced to cancel its Centennial Gala and theatre season due to the pandemic. As such, it was my great pleasure to present Laguna Playhouse a check for $50,000 this week to help support its many wonderful theatre performances, programs and events going forward.”

Laguna Playhouse receives check

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

(L-R) Erin O’Flaherty, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Ellen Richard and Heidi Miller at the $50,000 check presentation

“The Board of Trustees and all of the constituents of the Laguna Playhouse are very grateful to Lisa Bartlett and the Board of Supervisors for the level of support of the Playhouse and for all of the arts in Orange County,” said Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard. “This funding comes at a critical time as we recover from our extended closure.”

The Laguna Playhouse is incredibly grateful to Supervisor Bartlett for this recent funding of $50,000 and initial funding in the Fall of 2021 of $20,000 for a total of $70,000. This grant to the Laguna Playhouse provides funding for the main theatre and also the important Education & Outreach programs of the Playhouse including Conservatory and Our Stories. Learn more about the Our Stories program at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/education-community-engagement/our-stories/.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.