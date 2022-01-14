NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 4  |  January 14, 2022

LOCA hosts Art Talk and an Instagram “Color of the Month” challenge in January

This month, check out this upcoming LOCA events featuring Art Talks with painter Kathy Jones and an Instagram “Color of the Month” challenge.

On Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m., LOCA’s Art Talks will feature painter Kathy Jones. She will talk about the development of the iconic figures that appear in her large-scale contemporary oil paintings, and share influences and inspirations. Cost: Visitors $20; Free to LOCA members. Takes place at LCAD Gallery at 374 Ocean Ave. Metered street parking is available. To register, go here. Advance registration is requested.

LOCA hosts Kathy Jones

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Painter Kathy Jones is the featured LOCA Art Talks artist in January

 The 2022 season opens with painter Kathy Jones. 

Educational and interactive Art Talks events are offered on the third Thursday monthly. “We invite everyone to come,” said coordinator Cindy Fletcher. “It’s a great way to learn how individual artists work, what their background is and how they have developed their body of work.”

LOCA hosts Instagram

Artwork by Mada Leach

Courtesy of LOCA 

The LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month” is blue for January

Take the LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month,” which kick offs seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing their photos, and photos of their artwork, that follows easy themes. “It’s been so fun seeing the variety of responses we get from our followers – all so creative!,” said Lisa Mansour, LOCA board member.

The challenge for winter is “Color of the Month” featuring images with a dominant or obvious color. The theme for January is blue, February is red and March is green. All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture. To participate now, post photos or images of artworks featuring blue, to LOCA Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

 

