NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 4  |  January 14, 2022

Carolyn Johnson’s Recycled Surfboard Art 011422

Carolyn Johnson’s Recycled Surfboard Art is among pieces donated to Laguna Art Museum’s 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction

Laguna Art Museum announced the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction taking place February 5 through March 5 with both online and in-person auction events. Registration for the online auction began via Artsy on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with bidding starting on Saturday, Feb. 5. The in-person event will be held at the museum on Saturday, March 5 from 6-9 p.m. The silent online auction will close on March 5, during the event, at 7:50 p.m. PST. The live auction will begin at 8 p.m. 

“This is Laguna Art Museum’s most anticipated and lively event of the year. From contemporary artworks to plein air painting, the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction will showcase emerging, as well as seasoned California-based artists,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “Through the past four decades of curating the Art Auction, the museum has cultivated artists like Kim Abeles and Scot Heywood who have made their way to the forefront of the California art scene, and we are pleased to offer such an array of impactful work to the community.”

Carolyn Johnson s Recycled art

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Johnson’s Recycled Surfboard Art piece “With Every Breath,” is among the featured auction items at California Cool

Among the many pieces donated to the LAM’s California Cool Auction is Carolyn Johnson’s Recycled Surfboard Art. “This feels like a year of new beginnings even as business struggles around us because now is the time to lean in and support the businesses, groups and causes that we love,” said Johnson. “To hear that this year’s donations are up greatly, makes me so encouraged. This is the first year I have donated one of my Recycled Surfboard Art pieces. The Recycled Surfboard Art I am donating is “With Every Breath,” a 20”x 78” board which has beautiful rich blues, foamy ocean waves and depth of color with the metallic paints and inks that I use.”

In addition to Johnson’s work, the museum-curated auction will feature works by more than 100 of California’s most coveted artists including Maria Bertran, Judy Chicago, Alex Couwenberg, Woods Davy, Laddie John Dill, Phil Dike, Jacques Garnier, Jimi Gleason, Kelsey Irvin, David Krovblit, Andy Moses, Kenton Nelson, Ed Ruscha, Millard Sheets, Beth Davila Waldman and many more. Proceeds from the annual auction provide support of the museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and expanding art education for all ages.

On the evening of March 5, the live in-person auction will attract hundreds of competitive bidding art collectors, a hosted bar with creative cocktails and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Kora Kroep and West Coast Event Productions. The live auction will be presented by auctioneer Aaron Bastian from Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers & Valuers.

Tickets to the live auction event on March 5 are $160 and are available for purchase at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events. To participate in the online auction starting February 5 via Artsy, register at www.artsy.net.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction are available. For more information, contact the office of Julie Perlin Lee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. As a special thank you for supporting Laguna Art Museum, sponsors will be invited to join a VIP Preview and Artist Reception on March 4.

For more information about the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on 

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.