 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

Mozart Classical Orchestra comes to Artists Theatre on February 13

The annual Mozart Classical Orchestra with Music Director Ami Porat comes to the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.

Mozart Classical performers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mozart Classical Orchestra

Mozart Classical Orchestra

The 266th birthday concert will feature an all-Mozart program, with violin virtuoso Isabella Lippi in Mozart’s Violin Concerto in G major. The overture to Lucio Silla, an opera written when the composer was 15, opens the festivities. The concert concludes with the master’s Symphony No. 34, a rarely performed masterpiece, deserving of the highest ranking in the performed repertoire.

To purchase tickets, visit https://mozartorchestra.org/sngconcerts.html.

For more information on the Mozart Classical Orchestra, go to www.mozartorchestra.org.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach

 

