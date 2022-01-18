NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month” FP 011822

LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month” continues throughout the winter months

This month, take the LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month,” which kick offs seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing their photos, and photos of their artwork, that follows easy themes.

“It’s been so fun seeing the variety of responses we get from our followers – all so creative!,” said Lisa Mansour, LOCA board member.

LOCA hosts Instagram art.jpg 1.18

Click on photo for a larger image

Artwork by Mada Leach

Courtesy of LOCA 

The LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Month” is blue for January

The challenge for winter is “Color of the Month” featuring images with a dominant or obvious color. The theme for January is blue, February is red and March is green. All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture.

To participate now, post photos or images of artworks featuring blue, to LOCA Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

 

