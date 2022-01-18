NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 011822

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

You cannot describe the art of Laguna Beach 100 years ago without describing plein air, a French term simply meaning “out of doors,” where the entire painting is painted with the artist and the subject being – well – outdoors.

And you cannot describe the plein air era of Laguna Beach in 1921-1922 without studying the triumvirate of William Wendt, Edgar Payne and the “Dean” Frank Cuprien. 

Laguna Beach A Look Back Frank Cuprien

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

Frank Cuprien, circa late 1920s

Cuprien was born in Brooklyn and studied both art and music. It is sometimes forgotten he was an accomplished singer and classical piano master. 

After art training in New York and Philadelphia, he completed a residency in Paris and Munich. Returning to the states, he accepted a faculty position at Baylor in Texas, where he taught as a professor for five years. 

In love with seascapes and the plein air impressionist movement, he left Baylor to spend more time in the Southern California beach areas. He was especially charmed by Laguna Beach’s coves and sunsets. After briefly living in Catalina, he permanently moved to Laguna Beach in 1912.

As an impressionist, he would paint in small, thin brush strokes with an open composition. As he became more experienced in plein air he took on a style of naturalism, using more natural light and realistic seascapes.

He built his home and studio on a bluff with a commanding ocean view, naming the rustic studio “the Viking.” He would draw the ocean by day and host piano recitals by night from this home. Neighbors, who obviously were a healthy distance from the Viking would recall hearing music and laughter from the studio late into the night.

Cuprien became one of the leaders in our growing art community through the 1920s. He was one of the founders of the Laguna Beach Art Association and the first art gallery. He served as president in 1921-1922, thus marking his centennial.

Cuprien passed away from a stroke in “the Viking” in 1948 at age 76. He left his entire estate to the Laguna Beach Art Association and requested he be buried in his blue painter’s smock. 

Cuprien Way, next to the corner of Wendt Drive and Thalia Street, is named in his honor, but was not the site of “the Viking.” Viking Way, an oceanfront street at the base of Bluebird Canyon Drive, is said to have been named after the studio.

The actual Viking Studio is difficult to place today, but photos show it located off of Bluebird Canyon, most likely between Glenneyre and Catalina.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

