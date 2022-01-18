NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

Joyce’s Floral Design: a one-woman show 011822

Joyce’s Floral Design: a one-woman show that elevates flower arranging to an artform

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Nothing says, “I love you” like flowers – an age-old adage that Joyce Pang has turned into an artform at Joyce’s Floral Design in Laguna. Since Valentine’s Day is only a month away, it’s time to start thinking about sending that important “floral” message to those dearest to you.

In the Middle Ages, the poet Chaucer was the first to link St. Valentine with romantic love. This was the beginning of the tradition of courtly love, a ritual of expressing love and admiration, usually in secret. However, in modern times, a romantic arrangement of flowers is a symbol of Valentine’s Day.

joyce's floral closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Joyce Pang, owner of Joyce’s Floral Design

“Roses are the most popular flower,” Pang said.

A preference that could be rooted in mythology.

Way back in the 17th century, flowers became part of the Valentine’s Day traditions. Apparently, roses were Venus’ – the Goddess of Love –favorite flower, and she believed that they stood for strong feelings. From this, to show their love, people then started giving those they cared about roses.

“Valentine’s Day is the second busiest holiday,” Pang said. “The first is Mother’s Day and the third most popular is Christmas.” 

In addition to holidays and special occasions, Pang also creates arrangements for events such as weddings.

joyce's floral exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

An enchanted cottage 

In November of 2020, Pang opened her shop in the quaint historic building shared by Christoph and Lang, an architectural landscaping firm. However, initially, Pang considered a flower truck or kiosk – and wasn’t looking here – then a friend told her about the space at 31709 Coast Highway.

“I always dreamed of opening my own business. I called the landlord, and it was a good deal,” she said. “My family helped and supported me in this decision and I love Laguna.” 

Formerly a brow boutique, the space was vacant at the time, and has the added hard-to-find bonus of free parking in the rear. The charming building is the perfect spot for a shop that reflects the fairy-tale wonder of flowers. 

joyce's floral interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Stocked with charming items: handbags from Indonesia, succulents and ceramic pots

After arriving in California from Indonesia eight years ago, Pang learned the art of flower design from her aunt who ran her own business in Cerritos for 25 years. From there, Pang went on to work at a few other flower businesses and then worked at Whole Foods in Irvine as a cashier and was an on-call flower designer. 

“In February of 2020, I did a pop-up flower stand at the Blizzard Entertainment building in Irvine for three days,” Pang said. “I had some good connections with my customers, and I was trying to find a location for a pop-up. One of my customers worked there and helped put me in touch with the right person, who asked me, ‘What do you need?’. On the second day, people started to order and that got the ball rolling. The pop-up opened the way for me.”

Pang still sees some of her Whole Foods customers. “I made a connection with them and some come here to the shop,” Pang said. 

joyce's floral arrangement

Click on photo for a larger image

Valentine’s Day heart-shaped arrangement 

When asked, “What is your favorite technique in working with flower arrangements,” Pang described her design method as “free style and lush.” 

“It depends on my mood, and every day is different,” Pang admitted. “I try to make people happy. If someone says, ‘I have $100 to spend,’ then I can create based on that budget.” 

Often clients already have something specific in mind when ordering, others ask her to do “her own thing.” Additionally, there are examples of arrangements available on the website. 

Pang said that the best way to order is to call her at 949.715.0988. “I have the calls forwarded to my phone when I leave the shop.”

She also joined Teleflora and Blooming to help grow her business.

Although she truly is a one-woman show (she makes her own deliveries and now has only one helper), she has recruited the help of her 16-year-old daughter in the shop and 20-year-old son to help with computer issues. 

Pang travels up to the Los Angeles flower mart once a week for her flowers, which seems tricky since she has no idea what will be needed to fill incoming orders. 

joyce's floral sunflowers

Click on photo for a larger image

A wide variety of flowers in the workspace

Tips from Pang on making an arrangement last: Change the water every two days and at that time, cut the stems at an angle to absorb the maximum amount of water.

“I believe in building community and relationships through flowers and put my whole heart into every arrangement that I make for my clients,” Pang states on her website. “I hope that genuine love and care shows in my designs and I can’t wait to help add joy to your life through flowers whether it’s for a special occasion – anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, weddings, and more – or just because!”

One of those special occasions is coming up, so don’t wait until the last minute to order an arrangement to show someone how much you care

Joyce’s Floral Design is located at 31709 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. 

For more information, go to www.joycefloral.com.

To order flowers, call 949.715.0988.

Follow Joyce’s Floral Design on Instagram @joycefloraldesign and on Facebook at Joyce’s Florist.

 

