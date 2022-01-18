NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

Fair Game 011822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

2022 has been off to a slow start, but, hopefully, things are finally beginning to roll

Fair Game Toms new headshotSometimes, racking your brain for ideas for a column can be, well, challenging. This is one of those weeks.

It seems like it’s been slow exiting the gates for 2022. The Omicron variant hasn’t helped, keeping a City Hall perhaps quieter than normal. Still, things appear to be beginning to roll into the New Year, so today we’ll just take a cursory look at some of the things happening around town. 

• • •

At City Hall: Tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. is the Planning Commission. Sit back and enjoy it on Zoom at https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/s/93696942810.

Here’s what’s on tap and because of a change, it should be a fairly short meeting.

A CUP (Conditional Use Permit) is requested for 1330-1340 South Coast Highway and 1371 Glenneyre St. where they’re seeking a conversion from existing retail to an ice cream shop named South Swell Ice Cream. The shop would offer outdoor dining and take-out.

A five-parking space reduction is requested on South Coast, while Glenneyre allows for five additional off-site parking spaces.

The recommendation is approval.

Another CUP is being considered for 400 South Coast Highway in the Heisler Building. The request is to establish a Chipotle Mexican Grill with take-out where Tommy Bahama used to sit.

The plan would include modifications including a walk-up pick-up window and some exterior signage.

The applicant, however, has requested postponement of this review until April.

The Planning Commission is on board with the continuance.

Other than a review of minutes and perhaps some committee reports, that’s it in a nutshell.

Prior to Planning is the Administrative Design Review Zoom meeting at 5 p.m. (https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/93085918315) which should also be fairly short.

One project’s review is planned at 814 Katella St. This request seeks approval of modifications for the relocation and reconfiguration of entry stairs.

Next, they’ll seek approval from the Arch Beach Heights Specific Plan area.

That’s it in City biz until next Tuesday, Jan. 25 when City Council regroups at 5 p.m.

• • •

Elsewhere around town, the Laguna Beach Chamber has their January Local Restaurant Spotlight planned for Nirvana Grille on Thursday (Jan. 20). Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris will be on-hand at 2:30 p.m. to assist with the recognition.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 26 is the Chamber’s Board Installation Mixer at Sueños Laguna Beach (222 Ocean Ave.) from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mayor Sue Kempf will be on hand to handle the instate of the new directors.

Additionally, the Chamber will recognize Lesli DelRio with their annual Chamber Champion award for “going over and above in support of the Chamber.”

It should be fun.

Contact the Chamber for more info.

• • •

Speaking of Mayor Kempf, she will also be the featured presenter tomorrow evening on the Laguna Forward Zoom program. This will sort of be Sue’s coming out party on what’s planned for the year ahead under her leadership. 

The community is invited to participate, with a Q&A also on the schedule.

“Laguna Forward is a non-profit 501(c)(4) public benefit corporation and non-partisan PAC made up of local families who want to see our community grow and prosper while honoring Laguna’s rich history of responsible growth.”

 To join in the conversation, sign up at www.lagunaforward.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for a link to the meeting.

• • •

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Laguna Beach High School Baseball Coach Jeff Sears

Although I didn’t know Jeff personally, the number of comments that have come in from around the Orange County baseball community speak volumes as to his character.

There’s a GoFundMe effort to assist Jeff’s family with expenses. And, although it appears the initial goal for money has been virtually attained, I’m certain there are a number of additional costs the family could use help with.

• • •

Next up at the Laguna Playhouse is The Spitfire Grill that runs January 26 through February 13. Tickets are now on sale.

It appears to be a fun little musical about a female parolee who arrives in a small town on a bus with no place to go, and gets taken to a nearly abandoned, run-down restaurant called Hannah’s Spitfire Grill.

The parolee starts working there and then the restaurant goes on the block for $100 and the best submitted essay. Mail by the wheelbarrow begins coming in.

They say the musical is about “healing the wounds of the past and finding your chosen family.”

It set records during a prior run at the Playhouse, so it’s obviously back by popular demand.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.