 Volume 14, Issue 5  |  January 18, 2022

LOCA postpones Art Talks with Kathy Jones

LOCA Arts Education has postponed Art Talks with artist and community leader Kathy Jones, that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m., due to health and safety precautions. Updates will be posted when a new date is chosen.

Art Talks events are offered monthly in Laguna Beach. These fun and interactive gatherings take place 4-5 p.m. on the third Thursdays of each month, downtown at LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

For more information, go here.

 

