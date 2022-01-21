Rolling with the pandemic’s punches FP 012122

Rolling with the pandemic’s punches: The Pageant of the Masters’ casting call looked a little different this year, but nearly 550 turned out

Story by MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Despite the latest surge of the Omicron variant, a surprise tsunami warning and a splash of unexpected rain, the 2022 Pageant of the Masters casting call went off as planned this past weekend. As they say in the industry, “The show must go on!” Mindful of pandemic protocols, safety procedures looked a little different this year. Sign-ups took place entirely outside, conducted with a fully masked staff and crew.

Director Diane Challis Davy oversaw the process. “It’s very different for us this year,” she said. “Normally we’d conduct the casting call indoors and backstage. But we’ve created these areas under the canopies and brought in plenty of heaters. It’s the same process, but everyone’s wearing masks and we’re being conscious of people keeping their distance. We’re just hoping for a good turn out and anticipating a wonderful summer show.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Diane Challis Davy will serve her 26th year as the Pageant’s director and celebrate 42 years with the show

Wonderful World, the Pageant’s 89th show, is scheduled to open on Thursday, July 7 and will run through September 3. The organization seeks 500 volunteers each summer to act in two rotating casts, as well as workers for their makeup, wardrobe and headdress departments. Attendees could also opt to be substitutes. A typical season usually sees a 40% return rate from previous year volunteers, although everyone acknowledged the past years have been anything but typical.

Curious how the process worked, Stu News accompanied a first-time hopeful from start to finish. Five-year-old Layla Hartwell-Lewis tried out alongside her father, Orlando Lewis, who has been cast in the show the past two years. If chosen, she’ll be one of the youngest members to join the annual summer cast.

Click on photo for a larger image

Orlando Lewis and daughter Layla Hartwell-Lewis arrive to try out for the 2022 show, “Wonderful World”

“I’m bringing her along for the ride,” said Lewis, a native Londoner who lived in Laguna Beach before recently moving to a new home in Costa Mesa. Last year, Lewis was cast as a sculpture in Hiawatha’s Marriage. He was also one of John Nieto’s Buffalo Dancers.

We walked alongside the father-daughter duo and learned something new at each stop.

Click on photo for a larger image

Before beginning the process, Lewis completed their paperwork including whether they wished to be part of the cast or crew (which includes the wardrobe, makeup, headdress departments or onstage set design)

First stop: Meet the casting director

Casting Director Nancy Martin, a 39-year veteran of the show, highlighted the unusual nature of the last two years. “Last summer was crazy,” she said. “We’re hoping for a normal season. But we’re still following strict procedures for the casting call.”

Martin said the annual casting call usually yields between 700 and 1,000 applicants, depending on the year and the weather. “We’re hoping for the best this year, but we never know for sure,” she said. “We use approximately 500 people every year for both casts and all the various departments. So, 700 applicants really isn’t enough. We hope for at least 1,000 to begin with, but we allow people to come during the week if they give us a call.”

When asked the deadline to apply, Martin laughed and said, “The drop-dead deadline is at the end of the show. We take people all the way through.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Layla and Orlando meet with Casting Director Nancy Martin and Joy Monson

Second stop: headdress measurements

Headpiece designer Rome Fiore was on hand to take Layla’s first measurements. Fiore joined the Pageant last year and is overseen by Costume Director Reagan Foy.

While Layla was being measured, we chatted with Foy about the complicated costuming that goes into the show.

Click on photo for a larger image

Fiore takes Layla’s head measurements

“Once I get the cast members’ sizes, I cut the patterns, stitch the fabric and call the cast in for fittings,” she said. “When we get them in the set, we sometimes have to manipulate the fabric. Onstage garments aren’t worn the way they typically would be.”

Much of the fabric Foy uses is muslin. “We use some cotton Lycra knit and a lot of Landau foam to create bulkiness. We also use the foam for the sculptures. For instance, the warriors and guardians this year will involve a lot of foam.”

Multiply this process by at least 150 costumes for the show. “Sometimes one person wears three or four pieces,” said Foy. “Maybe a vest, jacket, shirt and pants.”

We couldn’t help but remark on Foy’s incredible outfit. “I’m known for fashion around here,” she said. “I literally wear a different outfit every night throughout the summer. The volunteers love it. They always want to see what I’m wearing. I have quite a collection.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Costume Director Reagan Foy assumed her role in 2018, but worked in the headpiece department since 2008. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cal State Long Beach in costume design.

Third stop: body measurements

While Layla was measured from head to toe (and side to side), we spoke with volunteers about how the Pageant has become a family tradition. While the commitment is significant – volunteering for nightly shows every-other-week for eight weeks – the payoff motivates generations of families to return year after year.

“My daughter, Michelle Pohl, is now the Makeup Director. She started in the Pageant when she was 5 years old. Now she’s 42,” said Linda Kerr, whose entire family has participated in the Pageant for generations. “Our son also started when he was 5. My husband has been in the show, I’ve been in the show through the years, and now our grandchildren are in the show.”

“It’s a complete, wonderful, full circle, well-oiled machine,” said another volunteer, who likened the Pageant to summer camp for adults. “Everybody works together. Chemistry is the one fabulous thing that everyone here has. You work with the people you love. We’re all an extension of each other.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Layla holds still for a long series of measurements, convincing us she’ll make it through the 90-second requirement on stage

Fourth stop: photos

Once Layla’s measurements were completed, she hopped over to the mirrored photo booth with her dad. The booth captures volunteers from every angle and accurately gauges their height (a critical component of casting).

“That photo booth is probably circa 1960 or even a little earlier,” said Challis Davy. “They’ve been using that mirrored photo booth ever since I’ve been here [1980] and probably long before. So, the same process has been used for decades. Things may look a little different this year, but it’s a traditional casting call.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Layla cheers her dad on while he stands for his angled photo

While waiting for Layla, we chatted with others in line about what inspired them to apply. “I’ve been looking for ways to get more involved in the community and searching for volunteer opportunities,” said first-time hopeful Nandita Batra. “Until now, I had no idea they run the Pageant with an all-volunteer staff. When I saw the notice for the casting call, I thought this would be a fun and cool opportunity. I’m really impressed by how well organized it is. Everybody is so friendly.”

Final stop: treats!

After about 30 minutes, Layla successfully completed the process. We watched as she and her dad selected their rewards from a table full of past Pageant souvenirs. Layla picked a few pencils while Orlando found a T-shirt. Other volunteer benefits for those chosen will include complimentary Pageant tickets, a cast party and lifetime bragging rights about being part of a near 90-year tradition in Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

The long-awaited treat table gives Layla pause. She and Orlando finally settle on a few new pencils and a T-shirt.

Prospective volunteers met their match

Layla and Orlando made their way over to a giant corkboard that showcased the pieces planned for this summer’s show.

“The images on the corkboard will be the actual artwork featured in the 2022 show,” said Marketing and PR Director for the Pageant, Sharbie Higuchi. “However, we are still in the process of obtaining rights and permissions. Our final selections are subject to change.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Layla and Orlando examine the board, speculating on what roles they might play in the 2022 production of “Wonderful World”

What happens next?

“We cast everything gradually,” said Challis Davy. “And we cast as we build, as we make the costumes and build the sets. You really have to be patient.”

Challis Davy said of the people who sign up – typically about 900 or 1,000 – roughly 50% will get a phone call. Those not called will get a postcard asking them to try again next year. “It’s nothing personal,” said Challis Davy. “It’s mostly your height that determines casting.”

Higuchi echoed the process. “The Pageant rehearses one to three set pieces each Thursday night beginning in February,” she said. “Rehearsals run through June. There’s a chance someone won’t find out if they’re cast until the last set is created for the show in June. The earliest a person could be notified is the end of this month (January) or the beginning of February.”

Higuchi shared a little more behind-the-scenes information. “Technical Director Richard (Butch) Hill sizes up the artwork and determines what size person or persons are needed for any given set,” she said. “He then gives that information to the Casting Department, who must find two people of like size to play a particular role. We double cast the show – one for the Green cast and one for Blue. The casts alternate from week to week.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Layla proves she’s been practicing her 90-second hold

The Pageant encourages anyone who would still like to sign up to contact the casting department at 949.494.3663 to schedule a private appointment for measurements. “We do need more volunteers,” said Higuchi. In the meantime, we wish Layla and her father the best of luck.

For more information, visit the Pageant’s website at www.foapom.com.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.