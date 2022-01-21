Laguna Batting Cages play part in fulfilling 012122

Laguna Batting Cages play part in fulfilling “Bucket List” dream wish

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Someone once said, “Stop dreaming about your bucket list and start living it.” Al Vangelos took this adage to heart and the results are nothing short of extraordinary. Laguna Batting Cages and Coach Mark Przybylak were instrumental in helping Vangelos fulfill his wish on his “field of dreams” – the San Francisco Giants MLB field.

For 25 years – 14 at Laguna Batting Cages on Laguna Canyon Road – Przybylak has been a professional hitting instructor who gives individual lessons. (A bit of nostalgia: The old scoreboard from Riddle Field is on the site of the Laguna Batting Cages.)

Two years ago, Przybylak got a special request from a perspective student.

“In 2020, I was contacted by 89-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident, Al Vangelos, inquiring about giving him lessons on how to hit,” said Przybylak.

Although, Vangelos hadn’t hit a baseball since he was 17 years old, he had a “Bucket List” dream of getting a base hit on the San Francisco Giants MLB field.

“Other than sandlots, I didn’t play baseball in school,” Vangelos said. “We lived up in the Bay Area for many years, and I was a big SF Giants fan.”

Vangelos signed up with his two sons, Stephen and Vasi, and two grandsons, Will and Alexander, to play in the SF Giants “Fantasy Camp” the week of January 9, 2020. “We represented three generations,” Vangelos said.

Courtesy of Al Vangelos

Three generations of Vangelos at Fantasy Camp. (L-R) Grandson Alexander, son Vasi, Al, son Steve and grandson Will.

Fantasy Camp is held before the start of spring training and continues for a week – from Saturday to Saturday. Attendees play two games a day for four days and then on the final day, they have a World Series game. Participants wear the uniforms, have their names on the lockers and do all the things the pros do.

“They let us all play on the same team and made it special for all of us,” said Vangelos. “People were so nice. They accommodated everyone and said, ‘just have fun.’ I was the oldest one there.”

This isn’t the first time that Vangelos has surpassed the norms for his age. Although he retired from the agriculture industry at 55 years of age, at 74, he was recruited as CEO of the Sun World Inc. board and spent three years in that position.

The training begins

“I hadn’t met him before, but I gave one of his grandson’s lessons,” Przybylak said. “Al had long been a fan of the SF Giants, and told me, ‘I want to hit one off in uniform in their stadium. Do you think it’s possible?’”

Przybylak replied, “Anything is possible.”

Courtesy of Al Vangelos

Mark (on left) and Al at the Laguna Batting Cages

Then they got around to finances.

“He had asked me what my fee is per lesson,” Przybylak explained. “My response was that I did not want to charge him my regular professional fee of $50 per session, because I was so moved by his passion to achieve his goal. But instead I made him a deal, that when he achieved his dream and got that hit, that he would owe me one nice Cuban Cigar…so I too could celebrate!! He reluctantly agreed, because he thought I would get the short end of the stick if he didn’t manage to get the hit. On the other hand, I honestly believed that I was good enough to teach him, and if he got that hit…it would be priceless for all involved. I wanted this as much as he did.”

“That’s a deal,” Vangelos said.

And the work began.

“Al and his son Steve began showing up for hitting lessons once a week, every Friday afternoon,” said Przybylak. “The first time he hit, I was worried about his balance. Mechanically, he wasn’t in the right position, so I got him in the right posture. He’s very good at applying what he learned and his desire to do well was apparent.”

Courtesy of Al Vangelos

Al in his Giants uniform at Fantasy Camp

Vangelos gave Przybylak high praise. “Mark is great. It was an exciting process as he took me from a fledgling to a proper hitter. There was so much I didn’t know. I gained a lot of respect for the physical skills of the professional players.”

After attending a few sessions, Vangelos found out in late 2020 that the camp had been canceled due to COVID restrictions.

“Al called in October of 2021 to tell me that the camp had started up again and was due to take place on January 9, 2022, so we began meeting on Fridays again,” Przybylak said. “We went back to work.”

A lifetime of coaching

Przybylak started coaching when his son was in Tee Ball and has been at it a long time. “I made a promise to God to give back. I was raised in Buffalo, NY, with little money, and I had to step up to get a scholarship. I worked hard and got a choice of scholarships at 10 schools. I also played football, but I was injured. I kept my promise to God when I started coaching Tee Ball.”

Starting his career as a baseball coach at St. Margaret’s in San Juan Capistrano, Przybylak stayed for six years. Then he moved on to Capistrano Valley for five years, and eventually to the Laguna Beach Batting Cages as a hitting instructor. It’s his mainstay income.

Courtesy of Al Vangelos

San Francisco Giant’s locker room

“I heard from Al on Tuesday, January 10, telling me that he got a hit in a warm-up scrimmage, and they gave him the game ball,” Przybylak said. “But…It wouldn’t count because it was just a scrimmage. The real games began on Wednesday, a double header!”

Guess what?

“Wednesday came…and Al got his hit!” said Przybylak. “I texted my friend, former MLB great Reggie Smith, who mentors me in teaching the art of ‘hitting’ …I had kept him apprised of this journey since it began. Reggie responded back to me, with congrats, as well as to let me know that the record for oldest player to get a base hit was 91 years old. I shared this with Al.”

Vangelos’ response was, “Well, then we’ve got lots of work to do!”

An inspiration

At 63 years of age, Mark says he has friends retiring – and then dying.

“I’ll never retire, this is my fountain of youth,” Przybylak said. “I love what I do. Al gives me hope with his will and drive to achieve, and that’s so important for people my age. I want them to see this story and be inspired. I have all the respect in the world for Al.”

That feeling is most certainly reciprocated.

In response to a question regarding the other items on his bucket list, Vangelos said, “There’s not anything close to this – it was the highlight. It was a dream come true.”

However, he is considering going back next year to Fantasy Camp – when he’s 90 years old.