By TOM JOHNSON





Political action groups begin putting ducks in a row as the 2022 election year awaits

The different factions of Laguna Beach politics began rolling out 2022 efforts this week.

First up was Laguna Forward, a non-profit PAC whose mission is “to see our community grow and prosper while honoring Laguna’s rich history of responsible growth.”

Wednesday evening, the group kicked off their 2022 monthly meeting calendar with a Zoom presentation from recently elected Mayor Sue Kempf. Kempf comfortably talked her way through a number of different issues facing the community, from parking to The Promenade, homelessness, county beaches, business climate, the revamping of Riddle Field, and much more.

Sue’s calm demeanor and knowledge of the town certainly confirmed that Laguna Beach remains in good hands following the comfortable leadership change from former Mayor Bob Whalen to her.

Kempf also answered a number of questions and voiced her interest in hearing from the residents moving forward with their concerns.

Sally Anne Sheridan, who oversees Laguna Forward, announced that moving forward the organization would feature speakers at all upcoming meetings, beginning with Police Chief Jeff Calvert in February, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis in March and Community Development Director Marc Weiner in April.

Laguna Forward is a membership organization that you can find out more about at www.lagunaforward.com.

• • •

And, not to be confused, there’s another PAC in town called Village Laguna. Their mission states their desire “to preserve, enhance and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats.”

Village Laguna is the effort behind the Initiative that they would argue brings about responsible growth.

Village Laguna has announced its Zoom general meeting scheduled for this Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The discussion will be aimed at affordable housing challenges in Laguna Beach brought on by the State of California.

Alex Rounaghi and Laura Sauers, co-chairs of the Housing and Human Services committee, will present a summary of the programs and actions the committee, staff and consultants have proposed, time permitting followed by a Q&A.

All are encouraged to attend, responding to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for the Zoom log-in info.

Village Laguna was founded in 1971 as a non-profit mutual-benefit community organization by concerned citizens opposed to the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline.

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

• • •

Newport Beach City Councilperson and former Mayor Diane Dixon recently announced a run for the 72nd Assembly District. Earlier this week, Dixon received the endorsement of the Republican Party of Orange County.

One other candidate, Scott Voights a city councilperson and former mayor of Lake Forest, has also announced.

I should say, that was until the middle of this week when Stu News confirmed that Laguna Beach’s own Judie Mancuso has decided to take a run at the Democrat side of the aisle. Mancuso is the founder, CEO and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, where she has spearheaded a number of issues particularly where they negatively impact animals, including 18 that have been signed into state law in California.

Let’s put it this way, if animals could vote, Judie would win convincingly because of that longtime advocacy on their behalf.

Judie is also a multi-time candidate for Laguna Beach City Council.

This week she is in the very early stage of organizing her campaign. More to come as it becomes available.

The newly drawn Assembly District includes the cities of Aliso Viejo, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Newport Beach and Seal Beach.

• • •

After some recent controversy was voiced by concerned parents regarding student safety, Thurston Middle School is participating in the 2022 Great Kindness Challenge, presented by Kids for Peace. Schools around the globe are participating to promote a culture of kindness.

“Each school is given a checklist with various acts of kindness as tasks to complete throughout the week. The challenge is to participate in as many kind acts as you can, which range from helping someone with a task to hugging a friend or just being nice to yourself,” said the Thurston media release.

While this challenge promotes positivity and encourages kindness to strengthen school culture and community, it also is a reminder to students that their individual acts of kindness contribute to changing the world for the better.

Thurston Middle School will be promoting Kindness Week activities during lunch time, by each day highlighting a different activity, including Kindness Grams, Kindness Photobooth, Coloring for Kindness, The Great Wall of Kindness, and on the last day of the week, they will encourage students to sit with someone new.

Alongside the activities, students can also participate in the spirit week, where they can dress up based on the theme of each day, such as wearing bright colors for “Kindness is Colorful” day or wearing sports gear to “Team Up for Kindness.” The hope of these various activities is to get everyone involved and in the spirit of the week’s theme.

• • •

This straight from the Pageant of the Masters Valentine’s Day press release this week: “Let Cupid’s arrow strike your heART this Valentine’s Day! Pageant of the Masters, the nation’s most iconic presentation of living pictures, is spreading the love with new releases of its witty, art themed, virtual e-cards. Offering eight different options of iconic artworks and “punny” notes to choose from, the experts of all thing’s art have once again made it easy to celebrate love digitally (and artistically) this year.

To send a Pageant of the Masters Valentine’s Day e-card today, visit www.jotform.com/festivalpageant/valentines.

• • •

Laguna Beach jewelry designer Adam Neeley won top honors at the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) annual Spectrum Awards. Neeley was recognized also for Best in Show.

Now, AGTA will prepare for a special exhibition and awards gala celebrating their very finest of modern gemstones and design in Tucson, AZ, February 1-6.