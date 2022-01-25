NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 012522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A perfect day in paradise 

Dennis 5Here on Sunday at noon, stand-up paddlers and skin and scuba divers were having an absolute field day as underwater visibilities were at least 40 feet or more. This was all thanks to Lake Laguna conditions with little ankle snappers – at the most – out there, so there was absolutely no movement or churn at all. In addition, the Santa Ana winds we’ve been having have really cleared things up, especially in the sheltered coves. The bottom was visible in 40 feet of water off Main Beach. That was greatly enhanced by very clear and sunny skies with no clouds at all – and surface visibilities approaching 50 miles. On the beach, air temps were up in the high 60s, making for a picture-perfect day all around. Once again, that’s why we live here. Wonder what the poor folks in Fargo are up to? Cabin fever for half a year? Uh, uh!

Tidbits is now in his 11th year with Stu News and keeps crankin’ them out. Sometimes I wonder how I’m even pulling it off. I think loving this job now as much as my very first day has something to do with it. When you love what you’re doing, no matter what the job may be, the work you do seems a bit easier and, in the long run, the desire to constantly improve along the way is very fulfilling.

Speaking of jobs, my job in the Air Force was a dandy one as a meteorologist in the 61st Military Airlift Wing in Hawaii of all places. Once you’re property of the Armed Services, you go where they send you, and you don’t always get the position you want. Somehow, through the grace of God, I got the job I was longing for, and I didn’t have to engage in combat in Southeast Asia. The Air Force sent me to a wonderful place – thanks largely to my Pop’s advice.

My job at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii was to track the paths of typhoons in the South Pacific and to alert any flights with supplies coming from the U.S. Mainland on route to bases in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. The aircrafts that transported all these supplies were C-124s and C-130s, which were known as prop planes – not jets – so they were not equipped to fly through any of these violent tropical systems. 

We had to inform these flights on the whereabouts of the typhoons, so they had ample time to divert themselves around the storms and avoid any trouble. If you’ll remember, a typhoon is just another synonym for a hurricane. It has exactly the same properties as a hurricane, which is the name used for tropical systems in the Pacific and Atlantic. The same kind of system in the Indian Ocean is called a cyclone and in Australia, they’re called willy-willies. 

In 1967, we had the luxury of a weather satellite, the very first of its kind back then, by the name of the TYROS satellite. It was launched way back in 1960, and this satellite enabled us to plot the tropical monsters and guide the incoming flights to safety. More on that in Friday’s edition of Stu News. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.