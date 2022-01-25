NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

Laguna Art Museum to hold virtual panel conversation on William Mortensen

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is holding “William Mortensen at 125: A Virtual Panel Conversation” on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m.

Join expert panelists as they debate and discuss the legacy of the revered and hated William Mortensen on the occasion of his 125th birthday. Stephen Romano moderates the conversation among panelists Deborah Irmas, Matthew Rolston, Michael Moynihan and Brian Chidester.

Laguna Art Museum Mortensen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Photographer William Mortensen

Mortensen (1897-1965), an American photographer, is remembered as being in contention with the popularly accepted photographic techniques of his time. Rather than presenting a pure or unadulterated image, he altered his photographs by whatever means necessary to achieve his desired effect. Mortensen was at odds with Group f64 whose members included such influential American photographers as Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham and Edward Weston. It is said that Mortensen was written out of the history of photography by his peers. Adams notably labeled Mortensen as the Anti-Christ. His most well-known works speak to themes relating to the grotesque; however, Mortensen focused on various subjects throughout his career.

Mortensen established his home and the Mortensen School of Photography on October 2, 1931. The school was originally located at 1731 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. He moved the school to different locations through Laguna Beach until his death in 1965.

Note: This is a pre-recorded program. Ticketholders will receive a link to view the program at approximately 12 p.m. on January 27. The link will be valid for 24 hours. Tickets are $5 for Museum members and $10 for Non-members.

For more information and to register, go here.

 

