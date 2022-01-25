NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

“Time to Play” at Hotel Laguna to benefit Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach’s Dream Play Yard

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) is holding an exclusive afternoon of oceanside Aloha to celebrate the new Dream Play Yard.

 The “Time to Play” outdoor festivities take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 3-6 p.m. at Hotel Laguna. Spanning two decks, the courtyard and the sparkling sand, enjoy tropical bites, music, magic, art and an opportunity drawing. Attire is playfully chic.

Time to Play current play yard

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Current Play Yard at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The New Dream Play Yard is an enhanced outdoor space to address the physical, socio-emotional and academic deficits faced by all children in the COVID era. Through experiential learning, mindfulness, creativity, holistic wellness and more ways to PLAY, the future is bright for Club members and the community.

Naming rights opportunities are available for you/your business to invest in the well-being of precious children and youth.

“Time to Play” Naming Opportunities:

–Includes two (2) admissions to “Time to Play”

~$1,000 Lend-a-Hand Wall

~$2,000 (10/8 remain) Picnic Tables – Stagg Family, Tarbox Family

~$5,000 Handball Court and Wall – Austin Family

~$5,000 Creative Expression Art Wall – Ellingson Family

~$8,000 (2) Basketball Nets

~$8,500 Raised Gardens and Greenhouse – Laguna Garden Club

~$10,000 Media/Movie Screen Wall

~$22,000 The Shade – Carrie Click (Tuttle-Click Family)

–Includes four (4) admissions to both “Time to Play” and VIP dinner

~$30,000 Eco System Environmental Stewardship

~$30,000 Ocean Stewardship Exhibit

~$40,000 (2) The Turf

~$80,000 Skate Park Conversion

~$100,000 The Play Structure – Wayne Peterson

~$150,000 The De-Constructor

~$200,000 The Maintainer 

Time to Play rendering.jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Design With Purpose

Active Use Rendering of the Dream Play Yard

It takes a Village to build a Play Yard!

–All naming rights participants ($1,000+) are invited to celebrate with BCGLB at Hotel Laguna on February 2, as well as at their ribbon-cutting party on the grounds, Summer 2022. Two tickets are available with a 100% tax deductible donation of $1,000 or more.

–Sponsors/donors at $25,000 and up are gifted with four (4) admissions to “Time to Play,” plus four (4) admissions to the VIP dinner at Larsen following the event.

–Sponsorships and visibility opportunities may be crafted around individual needs including social media, print, website, marketing items, as well as visibility at the event through signage.

–All pledges above $5,000 may be planned for multi-year.

For more information, to make a donation and RSVP, contact Michelle Highberg at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by phone at 949.813.7681.

Hotel Laguna is located at 425 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

