 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

Paint together with Gil Dellinger, Mark Fehlman FP 012522

LOCA Arts Education is collaborating with Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) in presenting Virtual Paint Togethers. This is a special opportunity to learn online from notable LPAPA artists as they demonstrate their drawing and painting techniques in easy-to-follow step-by-step processes. Demos will take place online so everyone can participate. Subjects include “The Laguna Coast” with Gil Dellinger on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. and “Sierra Majesty” with Mark Fehlman on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

Photos by Mike Tauber

Courtesy of LOCA

Paint “The Laguna Coast” with Gil Dellinger

Working from a photo, Dellinger will paint shoreline rocks and surf starting with a gray background to control dramatic light, shadow and value patterns. Fehlman, also working from a photo, will paint Sierra water reflections, atmosphere and reflected light. He will answer questions, and offer a prize gift of his Design Strategies DVD to one winning attendee.

Paint “Sierra Majesty” with Mark Fehlman

Everyone who registers will get a supply list and photo reference in advance, enjoy the live-stream event and receive a recording for future reference. Advanced registration for each demo is required. Cost is $40 for guests and $20 for LOCA or LPAPA members.

Visit the education pages at www.LPAPA.org, or calendar pages at www.LOCAarts.org. https://lpapa.org/member-workshops/.

 

