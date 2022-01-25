Fair Game 012522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





If you want something on the agenda, get a third vote

City Council meets this evening. One item drawing attention is Agenda Item #11, Resolution Establishing The Policy for City Council Meeting Agenda Items.

Councilmember George Weiss last week sent out messaging to his constituents denouncing the resolution that calls for adjustments in the way items would be agendized to City Council moving forward.

The proposal is simply an innocuous attempt to streamline processes as to what goes on the agenda and what doesn’t, in order to make efficient use of staff time. Councilman Weiss, however, is somehow trying to stir something up that this is some monumental change in policy.

Moving forward, the updated proposal would have a councilperson reach out to the City Manager expressing their interest in an item. The City Manager would then bring that item before Council under the guise of “is this something we want to discuss moving forward or not?” Then, the Council, by majority opinion, decides whether it is or isn’t.

It’s simple, clear-cut and efficient.

Here’s why. Councilman Weiss, at times, definitely beats to his own drum and has been known to bring items before Council that have no chance at passage. A recent example of this was his cigarette ban proposal.

In the past what’s happened is that Councilman Weiss directly puts the item on the agenda, gets City staff committed to spending way too much time focusing on it, for something that never has a chance of passage.

The new proposal eliminates any of these wastes of time.

Councilman Weiss in his communication said, “per the CA government and National League of Cities, a councilperson works to ensure that their district’s residents are treated fairly by those policies. The League document states that a City Manager is responsible for implementing and enforcing council policies and legislative initiatives. It does not list among a City Manager’s duties a responsibility for deciding on a policy that governs what can be discussed at City Council meetings.”

Let’s review, first off, Laguna Beach does not have districts. All council electeds represent all citizens, vs. a city like Newport Beach that is broken down in seven councilmanic districts.

Secondly, denouncing the City Manager’s duties isn’t necessarily correct. Again, Newport Beach’s policy is one of many similar to this exact way, where the agenda is put together by the City Manager, with input.

Here’s the problem that Councilman Weiss is faced with, he’s frequently one of two minority votes on a number of issues. The way to change that is not through protecting inefficient policies, but to work toward changing the balance of the Council with like-minded individuals.

I also truly believe that if he has an item that’s worthy of being on an agenda, fellow council people are also going to want to make it happen. The key word here is “worthy.”

B-t-w, there’s still another way to get something on the agenda. Each councilperson is also asked to bring their best ideas to the City’s annual strategic planning discussion, where items there are selected for future calendars.

Some other items before Council tonight:

–An ask to extend the COVID-19 emergency orders, rules and regulations for an additional 60 days.

–The recommendation to approve the installation of a temporary Laguna Art Museum sculpture, titled “Anastatis” (by Gerard Stripling) outside City Hall from February 1-28. The installation would “recognize Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month.

–The approval of $18,100 to enhance the Downtown Tree Lighting done in conjunction with the Laguna Beach Chamber. The current program calls for year-round downtown tree lights on upper and lower Ocean Ave., upper and lower Forest Ave., and during the holiday season on Broadway, Beach, Third and Glenneyre. The agreement would add lower Broadway (from Beach St. to Coast Highway) to the year-round program and the upgrade of some of the lights themselves.

–An amendment to the City-operated in-house ambulance transport service budget in headcount and equipment.

–The introduction of an ordinance that amends the Downtown Specific Plan in conjunction with the California Coastal Commission certification.

–An appeal for the approval of Design Review for the construction of a new single-family residence at 1587 Atlantic Way.

To view the meeting with Zoom, go to https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096.

• • •

Frontier Communications work efforts could be coming to a neighborhood near you in the next month or so. Their Frontier Fiber2Home Project “will be accessing existing manholes, handholes and poles, installing new cable on existing aerial cables, and installing in-ground hubs to complete fiber optic cable placement to modernize services.”

Here’s where you’ll see them: Laguna Canyon Road and the neighborhoods that run along it, North Laguna and areas between Downtown and the Alta Vista Way neighborhood.

The work will take place now through March from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and could result in the closures of some traffic lanes and sidewalks. You may also see new boxes being placed in the ground at various locations in the public right-of-way, as an effort to avoid having new equipment placed above ground.

Questions? Here’s where you call: Residential 877.436.0325 or Business 877.414.1311.

• • •

Non-profit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach may now apply for Community Assistance Grants through the city.

When applying, organizations will be asked to describe what they do, how many people their organization serves per month, and what percentage of those served are Laguna Beach residents. They’ll also want to know what amount of funding is being requested, and where other streams of funding come from.

Applications are due by April 27th.

• • •

The Laguna Live! Jazz concert planned for February 23rd has been postponed until Wednesday, March 23.

The event will return to [seven degrees], with doors opening at 5 p.m. for a social time with bar and pre-paid food bites, followed by the concert from 6-8 p.m. The Laguna Beach Live! All Stars, featuring acclaimed trumpeter Bijon Watson, will perform a celebration of the music of Stevie Wonder.

Tickets go on sale February 1 to the public for $35 at www.lagunalive.org or by calling 949.715.9713.

• • •

Finally, we all have them, those paint cans with the drip marks running down the side that remind us of a paint job completed in our past, or simply other cans and chemicals that sit on our shelves taking up room, rusting, with ill-fitted lids, while they solidify in their cans.

Good news.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. until noon, the City of Laguna Beach will hold a paint, universal waste and e-waste drop-off event for residents and businesses. It’ll take place at the City Maintenance Facilities at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.

There are limits: 15 gallons of liquid or 125 pounds of solid waste, that may be transported per vehicle, per trip. It’s the law, as they say! However, multiple trips are okay.

Materials should be in original containers, must have lids and be sturdy and secure.

What won’t be accepted are household chemicals, commercial chemicals, radioactive waste, sharps, expired pharmaceutical products, explosives, ammunition, containers larger than five gallons, hazardous household wastes such as compressed gas containers, flammable liquids, toxics, oxidizers, corrosives and state-regulated materials.

Residents should bring proof of residency, while businesses will need a business license number.

If you have questions, contact Public Works at 949.464.6677.