 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

R Star Foundation receives Rotary International 012522

R Star Foundation receives Rotary International grant to help impoverished women in Nepal

R Star Foundation, a non-profit based in Laguna Beach, has been awarded a grant that will aid one of Nepal’s most marginalized populations – women – by bringing fresh water to the village where hundreds of the shunned women and their children have migrated. Although the number fluctuates, approximately 320-360 women live in the village with their children.

The $60,210 Rotary International grant, given in partnership with the Nepali Rotary Club, Patan South, coincides with R Star’s mission to serve the “disempowered women and children of Nepal.”

The drinking water project for the village Kapurdhunga, populated primarily by single/divorced/widowed women in Nepal, will eliminate the need for the women to walk over an hour several times a day to fetch water.

“I am totally excited,” said R Star Foundation Executive Director Rosalind Russell, affectionately known as the “Goat Lady,” who has been working to improve the economic status of women in rural Kavre (one of the poorest states in Nepal) since founding R Star in 2003. “We try to find out from the villagers what they need and go from there.”

R Star Foundation Russell and Dr. Jill

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of R Star Foundation

R Star Foundation Founder and Executive Director Rosalind Russell with Dr. Jill Fabricant, who wrote the foundation’s Rotary grant

Russell began by giving village women pregnant goats, along with one male, with the requirement that they pass on offspring (two goats equal to what they were gifted) to another village within two years. Now more than 50 villages have benefited from the goats giving women who never before had a source of income the chance to improve their families’ standard of living while gaining respect from their husbands and communities.

Russell worked for a year and half on the water project grant with Jill Fabricant Ph.D., a member of the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, who wrote the grant. The project will also include a sanitation station with hand washing facilities and a septic system.

R Star Foundation officer

Click on photo for a larger image

This is an officer of one of the single women groups, holding a book for accounting and notes

A member of the Rotary eClub of the West, an all-electronic club, Russell has served in several board positions including president for three years. Following a presentation at the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, Dana Point, she was introduced to Dr. Fabricant, a grant writer, artist and scientist, who was highly enthusiastic to be involved with the work R Star does. Russell connected Dr. Fabricant (who has successfully written grants for Rotary projects) with a Rotary Host Club in Nepal – Patan South in Lalitpur, a city within Kathmandu. The three Rotary Clubs worked together, in addition to Dr. Fabricant bringing in several other Rotary Clubs to join the project with their contributions to move forward with a Global Grant from Rotary, which is no easy task.

R Star Foundation Som and Rosalind

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Som, once a goat gatherer who lives in Noma Buddah, assisted R Star with its goat project; Rosalind Russell; a 102-year-old woman, who is one among the many shunned, disenfranchised women in the village and Russell’s right-hand man, Rabindra Sitaula, who volunteers in collaborating the Rotary with government projects

R Star has also built 50 greenhouses, gifted goats and built an elementary school, known as Top of the World Nepal. In collaboration, it drilled wells, offered literacy classes, made water available to homes and built roads. The foundation has provided seed money to the goat groups of 25 women in the form of micro loans. The women get permission from the group to borrow a certain amount, the terms for repayment get set and interest is part of it, currently at 10%. With the 10% interest, the women now have more money to loan out. All the village groups increased their original seed money by 1500%, which means larger loans can be made. To date, all of the loans have been paid back.

R Star Foundation Som group

Click on photo for a larger image

Som and Rosalind Russell (center in the foreground) appear with women villagers who received the grant, with the Himalayan range in the background

R Star Foundation, a 501(c)3, serves and educates the isolated and disempowered women and children of Nepal, connecting resources to the neediest people in one of the most remote areas on earth and helping to bring about peace. Their mission statement is, “Helping Women & Children in Nepal…therefore the world.”

R Star Foundation Ramdevi

Click on photo for a larger image

Ramdevi (in purple seated on the ground) is a “mover and shaker” who brought the freshwater project to Rotary’s attention at Rabindra Sitaula’s suggestion. She advocates for single/divorced/widowed women.

Join R Star Foundation’s work, make a donation and follow their journey, by visiting www.RStarFoundation.org.

 

