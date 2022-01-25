NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 7  |  January 25, 2022

School Notes 012522

School Notes

District seeking input from parents, staff and community on development of accountability plan

This week the Laguna Beach Uniﬁed School District began the administration of a survey to gather community feedback to inform the development of the District’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). Administered by Hanover Research, the survey offers an opportunity to measure district progress in areas including academic achievement, school climate and engagement of students, staff and families. The survey is online now and will be open through Friday, Feb. 4.

The LCAP, an important part of California’s Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF), is a three-year plan that describes the goals, actions, services and expenditures to support positive student outcomes that address state and local priorities. In Spring 2021, Laguna Beach Uniﬁed worked collaboratively with education partners to develop the 2021-2024 LCAP focused on three key areas: college and career readiness, social-emotional competencies and safe, equitable and inclusive schools. This plan will be revisited and revised annually to ensure student needs are effectively addressed through current goals and actions.

“The LCAP survey provides key insights into the diverse needs of our LBUSD students. The survey is one of many different forums the district uses to seek input from the community. This important feedback also serves as a tool for assessing the impact of district programs, services and support offered to our students and families,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Dr. Chad Mabery.

Parent, staff and community input via the survey is vital to the development of data-informed goals and the evaluation of outcomes. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. The annual LCAP update will be submitted to the Governing Board for approval in June 2022.

 

