Audience tested – Bard approved: Shakespeare’s Fool debuts at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

By MARRIE STONE

That, of course, is the great secret of the successful fool – that he is no fool at all – Isaac Asimov, Guide to Shakespeare

Shakespeare’s canon is filled with fools. There are clowns in Othello and Titus Andronicus. Falstaff in Henry IV. Nick Bottom and Puck in Midsummer Night’s Dream. And a straight-up Fool in King Lear. The list is long.

According to scholars, the role of the fool in Shakespearean plays serves several functions. Some say fools act as comic relief after emotionally intense scenes. Shakespeare included a clown after the gravedigger scene in Hamlet and after Ophelia’s suicide. A drunken porter takes the stage in Macbeth after the murder of the King. A clown appears as Cleopatra prepares herself for death in Antony and Cleopatra. Other experts argue that fools help the audience understand how tragedies onstage apply to their own lives. Fools shift the focus of the fictional world to the audience’s daily reality to help us understand the play’s relevance.

Somewhere between these explanations is where British singer/songwriter and guitarist Jason Feddy and his wife, actress Ava Burton, arrive. Feddy and Burton produced Shakespeare’s Fool to help skeptics appreciate Shakespeare and allow enthusiasts to enjoy a new angle on traditional texts.

The 90-minute show – performed live at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) this Saturday night, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – includes 10 songs composed and performed by Feddy. Shakespeare’s lyrics remain intact, but Feddy’s fresh take on the musical score gives them a contemporary vibe. Soliloquies follow each song as Burton and five other actors take the stage. Feddy acts as their troubadour, master of ceremonies and (occasionally) stand-up comic. The result is a show that’s fun, moving and – most important – very accessible. Even for Shakespeare-phobic folks like me.

Submitted photo

“Shakespeare’s Fool” has been staged at the New Swan Theater in Irvine (shown here), the Festival of Arts, the Forum Theatre and other Orange County venues. Feddy and Burton also staged the show in London this past summer.

“Shakespeare’s works are timeless and universal, but because of the language and time period, many still find them inaccessible,” said Rick Conkey, founder of the LBCAC. “Shakespeare’s Fool provides the paradigm shift that allows audiences to revisit the words in a unique and refreshing way.”

Stu News sat down with Feddy and Burton to hear the origin story behind Shakespeare’s Fool: how the show came about, how the music was composed and what audiences have said about the performance over the years. For readers unfamiliar with Feddy and Burton – with their range of talents, raconteurial style and ribald British humor – you’re in for a treat.

When fools fell in love

Shakespeare’s Fool began in the Spring of 2010 (the same year Feddy and Burton married). Burton had recently immigrated to the U.S. from Britain. By then, Leeds-born Feddy had lived in Laguna for over a decade, but he’d struck up a relationship with Burton while on a business trip back in London in 2009 and the rest, as they say…

Submitted photo

British singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Feddy with actress and wife Ava Burton, co-producers of Shakespeare’s Fool

Still, Burton needed to find work in the States. She was an accomplished actress back home with several stage credits to her name. “Ava couldn’t come here and live without working, because that’s not how we do it in the United States,” said Feddy. He didn’t have a lot of theatrical experience, but Feddy was beloved for his musical talent and had countless contacts around town. One night, he was invited to do a gig at a fancy home in town.

“The host of the party called and asked if I could bring an extra microphone because she had an MC, and he was going to read poetry,” said Feddy. “I thought, ‘This is going to be a disaster.’ But they were paying so I brought the mic.”

For longtime locals familiar with Laguna’s literary scene, the poet was John Gardiner (1947-2017). Gardiner was a legend around town, known for his beatnik poetry, commanding baritone voice and passion for Shakespearean sonnets. Before that night, Feddy and Gardiner had never met.

“John did his own poetry, and then he did Shakespeare,” Feddy recalled. “When he did those speeches from the plays, you could hear a pin drop. I mean it was really engaging. I thought, Oh, this isn’t good. He’s upstaged me. Which, you know, was the opposite of what I thought would happen.”

The men soon struck up a friendship playing, as Feddy referred to it, “old man tennis.” “I started thinking while we were playing one day. I said, ‘Were there any songs in those plays?’ At that time, I was not an expert in Shakespeare. I wasn’t in the gifted classes at school, so I didn’t read much Shakespeare. Of course, now I’m the world’s biggest expert.

“But I remembered one song in Twelfth Night. John said, ‘Yeah, there are loads of songs all over the place.’”

Submitted photo

Brian Lohmann and Jason Feddy perform in “Two’s A Crowd.” Lohmann will join Feddy and Burton onstage at the LBCAC on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Poetry in motion

Gardiner wasn’t kidding. There were loads of songs. Feddy went home and ordered the book, Songs from Shakespeare’s Plays. He’s amassed quite a collection of similar books since then.

“Some of them had the shape of modern songs and some didn’t,” said Feddy. “I knew I couldn’t mess with the lyrics. You can’t mess with Shakespeare’s words. You’d be risking a terrorist attack from purists. So, I’m careful with the words.”

Feddy, alongside co-producer Ed Stasium, wrote and recorded 10 songs from the plays. “I wrote the music. Then John and I did a few shows,” said Feddy. They test-drove their performance at Main Beach, doing sunset serenades on the sand. “We knocked this thing together. John did speeches and I did songs. Then Ava did speeches and I did songs. Sometimes there was a band, and sometimes there wasn’t. Sometimes we had more actors. Sometimes we fired them.”

Turned out, unbeknownst to Feddy at the time, they were workshopping the show. “I’d never workshopped anything before,” he said. “I didn’t know what that process looked like. But we were workshopping this thing, making it more and more fun as we went along. It became more of a romp through the speeches and songs.

“We tried writing scripts which, for me, was a terrible failure because I can’t remember the words. And anyway, I’m a terrible actor. But as we went along, it just took shape.”

Up until the pandemic, the duo regularly performed the show. They appeared several times at the New Swan Theater in Irvine, the Festival of Arts, Heisler Park, the Forum Theatre in Laguna Beach and other locations around Orange County. This summer, after a lengthy COVID-hiatus, they began performing again. This time on their home turf in London.

For many folks, a “fun Shakespearean show” is an oxymoron. What could be fun about Shakespeare?

“Oftentimes people come up at the end of the show and go, ‘You know, I hate Shakespeare’ – which, to me, sounds like they hate The Beatles,” said Feddy. “They might as well say, ‘I hate America.’ It’s a ridiculous thing to say. But they’ll say, ‘I’m not really a fan. I’ve never understood it. But you guys made it fun and interesting. I got it!’”

“I didn’t think that would happen in London,” said Burton. “Half the audience was in the industry, or family and friends. But it happened. Someone in London actually came up and said, ‘I hate Shakespeare, but this was brilliant!’”

I suspect most people, like me, who claim to hate Shakespeare simply don’t understand Shakespeare. What we really hate is admitting it.

“People get dragged in by their husbands and wives. They’re not interested in Shakespeare,” said Feddy. “So, it’s an incredible thing when people who weren’t interested then say they had a great time. That’s a real accolade.”

It turns out, said Feddy, “when you sing the words, it slows the whole thing down. The language becomes less of a barrier.” Combine that with Feddy’s gift for rhythm and melody, add in his incredible voice, and the audience quickly gets hooked on the songs.

Their enthusiasm doesn’t hurt either. Feddy and Burton both share such a passion for the language that it becomes infectious. “I adore the words of Shakespeare. The more I watch and listen and read, the more I adore the words of Shakespeare,” said Feddy. “I’m not the only one. And I have such respect for the actors who do something that I really cannot do. It’s wonderful to watch them do their thing. I’m sitting on stage as they’re performing. It’s pretty mind-blowing for me. I think the audience picks up on that energy.”

Still, Burton says while the show had always been strong, it’s vastly improved in recent days. “Before London, there was something about the show that wasn’t quite right,” she said. “It was always a great show and people loved it, but something was missing – the mindset. I realized in London what this show is actually about. It’s about Jason doing his folk troubadour thing – the same thing he’s been doing for 30 years and can do with his eyes closed – but now with a theme. That theme is Shakespeare. Then you’ve got these actors backing him up. And you’ve got Shakespeare’s lyrics. You can’t beat it.”

Submitted photo

The troubadour role comes naturally to musician Jason Feddy. He’s been playing the part since his teen years in England.

The cast of the canon

Feddy and Burton will be joined by five other actors on January 29. Brian Lohmann (actor, director, acting coach and improviser), Michael McShane (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Office Space and Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Doug Starks (Sammy Davis Jr. in The Rat Pack is Back), Erika Schindele (a recurring cast member at South Coast Repertory and Laguna Playhouse) and Brent Schindele (a stage actor at South Coast Repertory and numerous other California theaters).

Submitted photo

Michael McShane as Friar Tuck in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991)

“There are a couple of surprises added in. Those started in the London shows we did this past summer,” said Feddy. “We realized if we allow the actors to express themselves in the planning, they will come up with great stuff. We had a brilliant surprise in London. I think we’ve got a couple of great surprises this time that keep it moving.”

Like any improv with a new cast appearing in every show, each show is different. “It’s different actors each time, so it’s always a different show,” said Burton. “The actors bring their own thing.”

Shakespeare’s next act

Since revitalizing the show in London this past summer, Feddy and Burton are motivated to expand the program’s potential. The January 29 show at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is being done under the umbrella of Bare Bones Theatre, a reading series launched by local thespian Lauren “Lojo” Simon in 2016. A traditional Bare Bones production involves stage actors reading through a script in the afternoon and “performing” it onstage that evening. The readings are followed by facilitated talkback discussions with the audience at the end of each performance. The pandemic upended the series, but Simon and Burton plan to revive the program at the LBCAC next month.

For Shakespeare’s Fool, though, the future sounds more ambitious. “The goal is to go on tour,” said Burton. “We’d do schools in the afternoon and, in the evenings, do small theaters. Hopefully we’ll branch out because the show really makes Shakespeare fun and accessible. We think it’s got educational appeal.”

“Our plan is to go from town to town. We take our actors from the local scene. We’re lucky here because we’ve got fantastic actors and we’ve got access to Hollywood,” said Feddy. “There’s a couple of actors coming down from Hollywood this time. That’s great, but if we’re in the middle of nowhere we’d use, you know, the local fire chief or the councilmembers, whoever wants to do it. Many people have got a speech they did at school, and they remember it. It’s not a stretch to relearn it. And people are up for it. It’s just fun.”

Submitted photo

Ava Burton’s natural talent and infectious enthusiasm sweep audiences away

The ideal venue

Beyond providing the perfect setting and audio/visual equipment, there’s a poignant nostalgia for staging Shakespeare’s Fool at the LBCAC.

Rick Conkey recognizes the long legacy that follows Feddy and Burton onto his stage. “As thrilled as I am about hosting such an important event, I’m even more delighted to be reanimating spirits – William Shakespeare on the John Gardiner Stage in the Mark Chamberlain Theater at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. Gardiner and Chamberlain have such history in this place. It’s fitting for them that we’re celebrating Shakespeare and the importance of his words today,” Conkey said. “We’re honored that Jason Feddy and his wife, Ava, put this all together. They’re both so talented. The goal of the LBCAC is to make a positive difference in our town and this event allows us to do just that.”

To learn more about Shakespeare’s Fool, visit the website at www.songsfromtheplays.com.

For tickets and event information for Saturday night’s show, visit the LBCAC website at https://www.lbculturalartscenter.org/. Ticket prices range between $30-$50. Doors open at 7 p.m. The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave. in Laguna Beach.

