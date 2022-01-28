NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

For Orange County, 2022 is the Year of Hope: City of Hope’s NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center is opening in Irvine this year

City of Hope has a prediction for the new year: The future is going to be filled with hope for Orange County. Our National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and academic center is opening this year. More world-renowned specialists will be accessible for our patients, and first-in-the-region breakthrough treatments will be available without leaving home. We’ll be closer than ever to ending cancer, and it’s all happening right here in the OC. 

Not long from now, we’ll make history when we open Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County. It will be followed by Orange County’s only hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer, opening in 2025.

For Orange County Walker

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Hope

Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County

Our comprehensive cancer center at FivePoint Gateway in Irvine will provide access to more than 400 physicians and 1,000 researchers and scientists focused on curing cancer. Patients will benefit from access to nearly 1,000 clinical trials each year and breakthrough treatment options, all delivered by a compassionate team of experts who take our patients’ hands and never let go.

Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is not only the most advanced cancer center in the county, it’s the region’s only standalone cancer center. At 190,000 square feet, it’s four football fields worth of cancer treatment and research. Distinguishing services include a clinical research center offering access to phase 1-3 trials, an outpatient center offering diagnostic imaging and screenings, medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and much more. 

For Orange County Lennar

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering of Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

Additionally, the center offers a range of treatment options – from chemotherapy to immunotherapy and more – for even the most aggressive cancer. New prevention and diagnostic programs will also be explored as we unlock the potential of genomics and precision medicine.

Staffed by clinicians and scientists at the top of their field, the center is also a focal point for medical innovation. Here, many of the world’s most distinguished experts in cancer care will continue City of Hope’s legacy for groundbreaking work that has led to discoveries that touch millions of lives worldwide. City of Hope – where research led to four of the world’s most-used cancer drugs – will bring this level of extraordinary expertise to the Orange County campus. We will quickly transform research breakthroughs into lifesaving treatments for the patients who need them today.

But there is even more to our care. At City of Hope, science – combined with compassion – is a proven combination that leads to the absolute best outcomes.

Our network of advanced cancer care is growing, too. City of Hope now has four locations throughout Orange County. These locations, in Irvine, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, are ensuring our patients can access City of Hope’s renowned physicians and services closer to where they live.

As we are growing, so are our teams. Yes, Orange County, we are hiring. City of Hope is recruiting the most outstanding health care professionals and clinical experts – people who were called to help us deliver on our mission. We are eager to welcome new colleagues to the team and contribute to our region’s health and economy. 

We believe the outlook for 2022 is not just bright – it’s hopeful. Our patients will get the most advanced treatments for their cancer types. More world-class services will be available. And, with our groundbreaking discoveries, we will reverse the course of cancer in our nation. It will all happen in the year ahead, right here in Orange County. 

This is paid content by City of Hope. For more information on the City of Hope, visit www.cityofhope.org.

 

