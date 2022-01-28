NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

The Ranch at Laguna Beach launches new 012822

The Ranch at Laguna Beach launches new sustainability program, the OC Tree Collective

As the stewards of an incredible natural landscape, The Ranch at Laguna Beach continues to pioneer sustainability efforts by launching the OC Tree Collective, a tree planting initiative designed to reduce carbon emissions, capture water resources and cool local communities. In partnership with The Ecology Center, a 28-acre regenerative organic farm in San Juan Capistrano, the resort’s new sustainability program invites guests to purchase and plant trees at The Ranch and The Ecology Center, two environmentally forward locations.

The Ranch child with tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of The Ranch

The OC Tree Collective continues The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s commitment to sustainability

A single tree is available for $50 and can be purchased on www.basecamplagunabeach.com with 100% of donations directed toward buying, planting and caring for each planted tree. Although this is not a tax-deductible donation, guests will be entered into an annual drawing to be selected for a two-night stay at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. The complimentary stay includes dinner for two at the resort’s signature restaurant, Harvest, along with a tour of the donated trees at The Ranch at Laguna Beach and The Ecology Center. Those who participate in donations will receive a tree token as a thank you from the resort.

The Ranch canyon

Click on photo for a larger image

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is at the forefront in protecting the surrounding location, environment and community

With sustainability at the forefront of this boutique coastal ranch, the resort hosts a variety of innovative and practical measures to protect the surrounding location, environment and community. This past December, The Ranch at Laguna Beach achieved the highest level of certification in California’s Green Lodging Program, an organization recognizing accommodation facilities that demonstrate leading standards of integrity and environmental ethics. Additionally, the 87-acre property recycles glass bottles into sand for its golf course bunkers, swapped plastic key cards for biodegradable room keys, operates a biodynamic farm and compost program, irrigates with reclaimed water and more.

For more information on sustainability efforts at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com/ranch/sustainability.

For more information or to inquire about a booking, call 949.499.2271 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.