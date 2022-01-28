City one step closer to an in-house 012822

City one step closer to an in-house ambulance program

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach is one step closer to having in-house ambulance transport services following a unanimous City Council decision this week.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 Tuesday (Jan. 25) to approve the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the recently approved program, which will be operated by the LB Fire Department.

“(The in-house program) is going to be great benefit for the city,” said LBFD Chief Mike Garcia.

Tuesday’s item also included approval to increase the number of authorized positions to include 12 ambulance operators and one ambulance coordinator, and set their salaries and pay ranges; authorize the city manager to purchase the necessary start-up equipment – three Lucas Chest Compression systems, three Power-PRO XT gurneys and three Stair-PRO Model 6252 from Stryker Medical and a professional services agreement with Wittman Enterprises, LLC, for billing services associated with the ambulance program for 4.5% of fee revenue collected annually.

After discussion and council direction, the approved motion also included a readiness report to be presented in June and collection methodology report from Wittman.

Council unanimously approved transitioning from contracting a private ambulance transport service to an in-house program on December 14.

The city operated service will provide two dedicated ambulance vehicles, 24-hours a day staffed with two EMT ambulance operators and dispatched by the Laguna Beach Emergency Communications Center. The ambulances will respond from the fire stations in downtown and South Laguna, and a third ambulance will be stationed on Agate Street for backup and surge purposes.

Tuesday’s item was just to present the budget and the personnel needs for the transition, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis explained.

A budget of approximately $1.8 million includes salary and wages, maintenance and operations and equipment. Start-up costs of $393,400 include equipment and supplies and minor improvements to the South Laguna fire station.

Revenue is also estimated at about $1.8 million, so the program is essentially self-sufficient, said Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curran.

The amount incorporates the council-approved $2,800 increased base rate for ambulance services. The rate increase would apply to commercial insurance, private pay and non-insured individuals. It would not affect costs for individuals who use Medicare or Medi-Cal, as those providers set their own rates for ambulance programs.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle and a LBFD truck at station one in Laguna Beach

Following several comments from residents and direction from councilmembers at the December 14 meeting, staff also returned this week with a financial analysis comparing staffing LBFD paramedics versus hired ambulance operators.

As presented on Tuesday, staffing the ambulances with firefighter paramedics would cost an estimated $1.3 million more annually than the planned AO staffing model. The difference in cost is primarily salary-related, Curran noted.

Hiring LBFD paramedics is not really viable by the July 1 start date, Garcia said.

The current medical system the city uses is not setup to run sworn firefighter paramedics, he explained, and it would take a lot of work to make that transition.

At the one-year review they can consider the firefighter paramedic staffing model in more detail and consider if there is a need to change at that point, Garcia added.

While the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee decided on January 3 to table making any kind of official recommendation to council regarding staffing models for the ambulance transport services program, some committee members called in during public comment on Tuesday to voice their general support for the in-house program.

EDPC Chair Matt Lawson agreed with Garcia that the only viable path forward for this much-needed service to be in place by the deadline is with the EMT ambulance operator staffing model. But it may not be the best plan in the long-term. The one-year review is well timed, he added.

“It provides an opportunity to evaluate the initial implementation while examining alternatives that might result in better patient care and/or fire safety by keeping our engine companies and fire apparatus in town a greater percentage of the time,” Lawson said.

Since a firefighter-paramedic must accompany every patient during an advanced life support medical transport, that effectively reduces the fire department’s response capacity by 25% when the engine company and apparatus have to go outside the city, he explained at the January 3 EDPC meeting. If there aren’t enough firefighters on hand, a simple brush fire could easily get out of hand, he said.

“This is an important life safety service,” for the city, Lawson said. “We should be looking to provide the best service we can, both in terms of fire safety as well as patient care…this is not a place to try and cut costs in my view.”

The previously approved LBFD staffing adequacy report should be completed within that year timeframe as well, Lawson noted. They can then use all of that data for a comprehensive study of the firefighter paramedic staffing model.

Ultimately, the operational decisions for this matter are best left to the chief and the LBFD team, Lawson said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A Doctor’s Ambulance Service vehicle in Laguna Beach

There were several questions on Tuesday about the collection practices from Wittman Enterprises.

Wittman will send out an initial billing and a second billing, then inform LBFD about the billing process to make the determination of what to do, Garcia explained.

“At that point we can give further direction,” Garcia said. “It is my intent, and we’re open to your suggestions on what you would like to be done on that, as our plan is not to take anyone into collections and to press hard on them.”

There was some concern that the collection rates won’t be enough to reach the estimated revenue presented in the budget report.

In case it turns into a model that doesn’t fiscally work, Councilmember Toni Iseman suggested having a “huge cushion” ready in case of a deficit.

“I think that’s going to be our reality,” Iseman said.

The aim, of course, will be to try to bill 100% the commercially insured Medicare/Medi-Cal, Curran said, but they anticipate it being lower.

“So that was kind of built into the revenue estimates,” Curran said.

They also incorporated the Medicare cap rate for transport services, Curran added.

They knew all of this going in and calculated it into the estimates, he said, in an effort to consider all possibilities.

They used numbers from actual collection rates from past years, Garcia added.

If it averages out to less than what they’re estimating, staff will return to council to consider other options, Curran noted, possibly including a different fee or a supplement from the general fund. But those will be a discussion if that happens down the line, he added.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.