NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

Letters to the Editor 012822

Letters to the Editor

Board of REALTORS® seeks support for Historic Preservation Ordinance

(The below letter and call to action was sent by the Laguna Board of REALTORS® to their members and any concerned Laguna Beach property owners. They are seeking support for the California Coastal Commission Final Review plus the Adoption of the City of Laguna Beach’s Historic Preservation Ordinance at the February 10 meeting.)

As you may know, many of our members worked passionately and diligently for years alongside residents of Laguna, city staff and city councilmembers to reshape the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance (HPO) into a voluntary program that we believe will ensure Laguna Beach continues to be a vibrant, vital place to live and establishes a balance between private property rights while encouraging preservation of historic properties in town.

The HPO was adopted by City Council in 2020, but now stands a final review before the California Coastal Commission (CCC) on February 10th.

The CCC needs to approve the changes to the ordinance and the Board is asking for your support in this matter. We need our members and any other concerned Laguna Beach property owners to send letters or emails to the CCC prior to the meeting showing your support for the approval of the HPO. The commission pays serious attention to the concerns and opinions of their constituents. We have all worked hard to achieve this outcome and your participation is CRUCIAL to get this over the finish line.

Ways to take action:

1. Share this letter and the attached Sample Letter with your clients, colleagues and any concerned public you can think of.

2. Email or print/scan and send a letter (see link to Sample Letter) to the Coastal Commission expressing your support of the HPO to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and our CCC South Coast District Director Karl Schwing at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

3. Call the Coastal Commission to ask to participate in the meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 10  at 415.904.5202 // Agenda + virtual meeting info here: https://coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2022/2.

Please click here for Sample Call to Action Letter.

Thank you for your support with this matter – you make a difference!

Laura Baptista, President 

Madelaine Whiteman, President Elect

Kendal Clark, Past President

Marie Thomas, Director For Life

Dana Wall, Director

Geoffrey Dunlevie, Director

Reuben Gulledge, Director At Large

Traudi Hansen, Director

Jesse Brossa, Director

Gilda Duhs, Director

Kudos to Sara Hall for what she brings

I’ve been meaning to write a fan letter for months about Sara Hall’s columns in the paper, but alas! I haven’t seen her articles in the last few issues. I hope she is well and will be back soon to write her thorough recaps of topics under discussion in Laguna’s City Council and the City at large. Her reporting is missed.

Deborah Laughton

Laguna Beach

(Editor’s note: We couldn’t agree more. Sara is an important part of what we’re doing here at Stu News. Unfortunately, like so many, she too has been a little under the weather. The good news is SHE’S BACK and actively participating in today’s issue.)

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.