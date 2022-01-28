NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 8  |  January 28, 2022

The Plant Man: Wet weather is prime time 012822

The Plant Man: Wet weather is prime time to plant bare root roses, lawns and winter color

By Steve Kawaratani

“Walk in the rain, jump in mud puddles, collect rainbows and roses, smell flowers…”

– Bruce Williamson

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

For those of you who had forgotten, we are headed to the rainiest month of the year. With predictions of showers for the early part of next week, it appears that we are on track to continue a normal period of wetter weather than the past drought years. 

This is the prime time to plant bare root roses. Moist soil and our relatively warm winters will have your roses blooming prior to March. Your favorite garden center is currently offering their largest selection and best values of the year.

Gardeners have until the end of February to plant bare roots and/or prune existing roses (check out last week’s column). Generally, I don’t recommend removing more than 1/3 of a rose while pruning. And I suggest that you just strip the leaves off existing climbing roses, otherwise you risk pruning off this season’s flowers. 

Add pruning. Seal cuts when they are larger than 1/2” in diameter on roses and other deciduous plants. Pruning paint is a convenient way to keep diseases from entering pruning cuts (think of it as a bandage). Dormant sprays should be applied after pruning prior to the appearance of new leaves.

The Plant Man green lawn

We all need green in our lives

This is also a great time to plant lawns, either to fix a small spot or an entire plot (believe the Marathon grass commercial; it’s true). It is important to prepare the soil properly first, by adding a good quality, hardwood compost, gypsite and preplant fertilizer. Existing cool season lawns like Marathon, other tall fescues and bluegrass will benefit from fertilization during the winter.

The Plant Man rose leaves

Click on photo for a larger image

Rose leaves need chlorophyll to turn green

Pest alert. Catharine tells me that aphids are already appearing on her new, red foliage of roses because of daytime temperatures hovering above 65 degrees. Use water and a horticultural oil to wash them off. Snails and slugs are becoming active, particularly after a rain shower. Using a molluscicide containing iron phosphate will provide excellent control while being safer for pets. Always apply pesticides thoughtfully.

Winter color. This season is my favorite time for garden color. I love pansies, snapdragons, stock, the primroses and particularly Iceland Poppies. A gentle reminder; prepare the soil properly to ensure success. 

Rams playoff football continues this Sunday for those of you who had forgotten or don’t care. If I might make a suggestion for the spectators: at least go for a walk at the beach or up on the hill before settling in front of the television. Maybe work in the garden a bit. I promise you’ll feel better on Monday. Win or lose. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.