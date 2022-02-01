NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

52.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Laguna Dance Festival’s Jodie Gates 020122

Laguna Dance Festival’s Jodie Gates to lead Cincinnati Ballet and Academy

Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) announced Founder and Artistic Director Jodie Gates has been named artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet and the Cincinnati Ballet Otto M. Budig Academy.

“It’s an honor to be named the new artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet, a company I have long admired,” said Gates, whose dance career has spanned more than 35 years. Gates founded the Laguna Dance Festival in 2005 and is the founding director of the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. 

Laguna Dance Festival s Gates

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ralph Palumbo

Jodie Gates

Gates created Laguna Dance Festival with the mission of presenting world-class dance performances and increasing public appreciation for the art form, while providing quality dance education. Since its inception, the organization has provided youth scholarships, site-specific events, collaborations, and partnerships with other community arts organizations and provided opportunities for pre-professional and professional dancers alike. Laguna Dance Festival has also consistently attracted acclaimed international dance artists and the nation’s top contemporary dance companies to perform in Orange County.

“The opportunity to join the Cincinnati Ballet and lead such an esteemed organization was a big life decision for me as I’ve called Laguna Beach home since 2005. I am incredibly grateful to the current board of directors and team members, our past board members dedicated patrons and the community for allowing me to bring my vision for professional dance productions and education to Laguna Beach. I will continue to advocate for the arts here and will maintain a residence in town.”

“Jodie has given so much of herself to the creation and ongoing mission of the Laguna Dance Festival,” said Amanda Paracuellos, chairman of the LDF board of directors. “We wish Jodie the best in this new role, and look forward to watching the creative works that will come out of the Cincinnati Ballet in the coming seasons.”

Gates and the Laguna Dance Festival board of directors are committed to continuing the mission and vision of the organization and have formed a search committee to find a successor to Gates. Details around the search for a new artistic director and the 2022 dance season performances will be coming soon.

For more information about Laguna Dance Festival, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.