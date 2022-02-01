NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Live! at the Museum scheduled for February 10 020122

Laguna Live! and Laguna Art Museum have been working together to bring you a joyful Feast of Sound and Sight for the past 10 years and it is now even easier. On Thursday, Feb. 10, Live! at the Museum will be free to all Laguna Live! and Laguna Art Museum members. Non-members are welcome and can purchase tickets through the Art Museum.

Live! at the Museum Greenbaum

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Cellist Alex Greenbaum

Cellist Alex Greenbaum will be performing a delightful program in the smaller California Gallery at 7 p.m. Space will be limited and reservations are recommended. Doors open at 6 p.m. for patrons to enjoy the exhibits and a glass of wine. Reservations can be made at www.lagunaartmuseum.org, or by calling 949.494.8971.

Laguna Live!’s singer-songwriter showcase led by Beth Fitchet Wood on the first Tuesday of the month is on hold. For upcoming information, check the Laguna Live! website at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

