 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Heart attacks – symptoms not to ignore

By Guisou Mahmoud, M.D., FACEP

 Did you know that February is American Heart Month? 

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In fact, every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack. 

Unfortunately, many ignore the symptoms of a heart attack and don’t seek potentially lifesaving immediate medical attention at local hospitals. This is because the symptoms can vary from person to person – they can also be slightly different in men and women. 

That’s why it is important to know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. While the most well-known symptoms are chest tightening, sweating and pain in the shoulders and arms, other indicators are just as important. Some critical symptoms you shouldn’t ignore include shortness of breath, indigestion, nausea, dizziness, or jaw pain.

Men tend to experience heart attacks earlier in life compared to women. In fact, 4% to 10% of all heart attacks occur before age 45, according to the Harvard Medical School. And the risk of a heart attack steadily increases after the age of 45. 

While heart attacks can happen at any age, women are more likely to suffer a heart attack after menopause. While the most common heart attack symptom in women is chest pain and chest pressure, women are more likely to experience some of the less typical symptoms, such as shortness of breath, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, back pain or jaw pain. 

Medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol significantly increase your risk of heart attacks. A family history of heart attacks at a younger age also increases your risk.

Heart Attack symptoms are:

–Chest tightening or pain

–Discomfort in the arms, shoulders, back, neck, or jaw

–Indigestion or gas like pain

–Shortness of breath

–Dizziness

–Sweating

–Fast, slow or feeling that your heart is fluttering

–Unusual fatigue

–Lightheadedness or fainting

–Nausea and vomiting

Don’t wait to seek medical help if you experience any of these symptoms, even if you are not sure it’s a heart attack. An untreated heart attack can lead to lasting heart damage. Take an aspirin and immediately call 911 to go to the closest emergency room.

It is important to take care of yourself to prevent a heart attack. Lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor to find out about your risk for heart disease and what you can do to prevent it.

Guisou Mahmoud, M.D., FACEP, is medical director for the Sue and Bill Gross Emergency Department, Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

 

