 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

January 26 Red Cross Blood Drive 020122

January 26 Red Cross Blood Drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church brings in 64 donors 

Although they have yet to receive the final numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 26 Blood Drive in Tankersley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church, Blood Program Leader Sandra Grim reports, “We scheduled all 64 of our goal of 64 appointments, and as of 10 a.m., 21 of those were ‘first-time’ donors! From all of those who ‘presented’, 57 units of blood were collected.”

Donors were welcomed by the friendly and efficient Red Cross Staff, and they had a full roster of volunteers to help with check-in and refreshments for donors after they finished. 

“COVID protocols were followed by everyone, and our volunteers had ‘extra’ duties of spatial distancing of seats and wiping down all surfaces – such as tables, chairs and handles – that each donor may have touched,” said Grim. 

January 26 church

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Next Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled for April 27 at Laguna Presbyterian

Laguna Presbyterian Church has weekly “virtual” services, an online newsletter and website that support these drives with announcements for all who attend and/or tune in and this outreach helped fill many spots. 

For more information, contact the church office, the Office Manager is Heather Hines, 949.494.7555, ext. 100.

Grim said that several people mentioned they heard of the drive on the radio and/or read it in Stu News – up to the last minute on Tuesday afternoon. 

The next Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Church. Schedule to donate at www.redcrossblood.org, Sponsor Code: lagunap.

 

