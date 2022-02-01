NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

52.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Where’s Maggi 020122

Where’s Maggi?

Who has spotted this building besides Maggi? Quite a few of our readers have seen it on Coast Highway, including Ernie Farnisi, George West, Christa Campbell, Meg Monahan, Nancy Wade, Louise Thornton, Laurie Kirkland, Kathy Bienvenu, Mona Roberts, Seymour Gorelick, Mark Porterfield, Jane Swintek, Dean Armentrout and Nicole Cornell.

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 2.1

Click on photo for a larger image

Building feature on S. Coast Highway, near Nyes Place

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.