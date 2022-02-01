NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

Laguna Beach celebrates Ethnic Diversity Month 020122

Laguna Beach celebrates Ethnic Diversity Month

Representatives from City Hall, community members and LBHS students gathered on Saturday, Jan. 29 in front of City Hall holding the “We All Matter” banner, which will be displayed on Forest Avenue during the month of February to celebrate Ethnic Diversity Month.

Laguna Beach celebrates banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

City Hall representatives and community members kick off Ethnic Diversity Month

Laguna Beach celebrates students

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS students participated in the “We All Matter” gathering at City Hall

Festivities in February are planned to celebrate the diversity and vibrancy found throughout our community.

–A temporary art dedication, open to the public, by the Laguna Art Museum takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. on the City Hall lawn with an unveiling of the sculpture, “Anastasis” by artist Gerard Stripling. There will be remarks by Laguna Art Museum Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee and Stripling will be present. His sculpture consists of a central elegant open-looped steel beam; its two arms stretch 12 feet high and are capped by glass. It is surrounded by six round stools that invite visitors to come together. “Anastasis” will be on display throughout the month on the grounds at City Hall.

–A “Living Together in Unity” Reception takes place on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center. The reception is sponsored by Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey and We All Matter. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. The Community & Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

