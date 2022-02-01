NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

LPAPA Strong & Positive Painted Postcard Auction now open for bidding, ends February 3

Laguna Plein Art Painters Association (LPAPA) is excited to share that the 3rd Annual LPAPA Strong & Positive Painted Postcard Art Auction opened yesterday morning, Monday, Jan. 31 and ends on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m., after LPAPA’s First Thursdays Art Walk gallery reception.

 They have 138 artists who have painted postcards for this year’s fundraiser and appreciate everyone’s support in showing LPAPA some community-wide love. This is a fun way to raise friends and funds and support each other. 

The annual LPAPA Strong & Positive Postcard Art Auction is an opportunity to raise funds in support of LPAPA and the artists by adding an original, unique and personalized 5” x 7” painted postcard work of art to your collection.

Each year the theme is “I LOVE LPAPA” in honor of Valentine’s Day. LPAPA artists have painted postcards for this year’s auction and they hope participants will fall in love with one (or more!) and bid generously to show their love of LPAPA’s mission and the artists. LPAPA said of this project, “Together we grow. Together we spread the love. Together we keep LPAPA Strong.”

To view the auction items, click here. Once on the page, click the green “View All Items” button to see all of the postcard images (sorted by artists’ first names). To learn more about the artists and LPAPA, click here. Unless otherwise noted, all postcard art is 5” x 7.”

LPAPA hopes that collectors will bid generously to show their love and support of the artists and LPAPA’s mission. Postcards will be mailed to the auction winners after the auction closes in time for Valentine’s Day. 

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association was founded in Laguna Beach in 1996 with a mission to preserve the history of the plein air movement of 19th century California, to support the tradition as it exists today and to foster a network among plein air painters nationwide.

LPAPA is considered the stewards of Laguna’s plein air legacy, which established our town as an artists’ colony more than a century ago. Early plein air artists founded the original Laguna Beach Art Association and opened the first art gallery in 1918 and started a permanent collection that later established the town’s museum. LPAPA is committed to continuing the plein air painting tradition and preserving the Laguna Plein Air Painting legacy.

Community support will help us keep the plein air painting tradition and legacy alive for future generations. 

If you have questions or need assistance, contact LPAPA by phone 949.376.3635 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

