 Volume 14, Issue 9  |  February 1, 2022

U.S. Navy honors LBHS varsity football coach

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Varsity Football coach John Shanahan was awarded the U.S. Navy Impact Influencer Award Thursday afternoon, January 27 in a surprise celebration from the Navy, LBHS Principal Dr. Allemann, LBHS College and Career Center and the LBHS Football team. In November 2021, LBHS teacher Mr. Todd was also recognized with this award. The incredible designation comes back to LBHS from the same alumnus, Jack Strickland, who was accepted into the Navy’s Nuclear Engineering Program. 

This prestigious engineering program is one of the hardest and most sought-after programs the Navy has to offer. The program entails a $38,000 signing bonus, 77 college credits towards an engineering degree and the experience needed to translate well into a high-paying job. Students enrolled in this program explain who their greatest influences were in high school, and Strickland knew Coach Shanahan was one of the top individuals who impacted his life during his high school career. Honoring those who helped shape the well-rounded, incredible individuals accepted into the Nuclear Engineering Program is one simple way the Navy shows their appreciation. 

U.S. Navy Shanahan

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBHS

(L-R) Navy Petty Officer Garcia presents Coach John Shanahan with the Impact Influencer Award

Coach John Shanahan was elated with the recognition and commented to Dr. Allemann, “There’s not a better place to work in the world.” Shanahan led the Breakers to a 10-2 season this year, where they were crowned champions of the Pac 4 league. Their incredible season included a nine-game win streak, and they had scored more than 40 points in their last four games before entering the quarterfinals. While the Breakers’ season ended in a tough competition against Claremont in the CIF quarterfinals, Shanahan has never failed to coach his team with pride, dedication and a love for the game. 

“Coach Shanahan is a great coach but a better educator,” said Dr. Jason Allemann. “The investment he puts into the young adults he works with has always been impactful beyond the game. I am proud to call him a colleague and friend simply because of the way he cares for others.” 

According to College and Career Specialist Lynn Gregory, “Coach Shanahan goes above and beyond every day, mentoring young athletes to master the game of football but more importantly, he trains them in character development. He leads by example, and his team respects and admires him greatly.” 

U.S. Navy team

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS staff and Breakers Varsity Football team members celebrate Coach Shanahan’s recognition

LBHS Athletic Director Denise Selbe, said, “This acknowledgment of Coach Shanahan by the U.S. Navy is a wonderful affirmation of the work Coach puts into his players and the Laguna Beach football program. Coach Shanahan is a passionate and motivating coach who runs a disciplined program. As much as he wants to win football games, he is most interested in developing quality young men who possess high moral character and are hard-working citizens. We are grateful that Jack Strickland chose to honor Coach Shanahan and we are honored the U.S. Navy visited our school to recognize him.”

 

