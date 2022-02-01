Remembering Ariel Portillo 020122

Remembering Ariel Portillo

Ariel Portillo

Family, friends and colleagues at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, share their memories of Ariel Portillo, who passed away on January 19. If you dined at The Ranch or Ben Brown’s in the past 16 years, Ariel Portillo was probably a part of that meal.

Ariel and his family

From his loving family –

“Ariel was a wonderful dad, a great friend and loved making jokes. He is survived by his mother Celia Campozano; father Fernando Portillo Fuentes; his six kids: Kimberly, Jennifer, Shanel and Edwinn Portillo with Olga Osario and Asher & Sophia Moreno; his siblings – Fernando, Joel, Josue, Rojellio, Yolanda, Elisabeth, Yaneli, Eliseo “Cheo” and his brother RIP – Samuel “Sammy” along with Gabriela Osario and Manuel Vega.”

Ariel shares a heartwarming moment with two young family members

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral costs and to share his stories: https://gofund.me/250e0467.

Ariel holding two youngsters from his family

From his closest co-workers at The Ranch of Laguna Beach –

“Ariel was truly one of a kind with a heart of gold. He was never without a smile or a funny joke to tell. He was the definition of hospitality. He knew the way to your heart, was through your stomach and made each meal with a smile. Ariel was famous for always being “Bien, Bien.” RIP my friend. – Lisa Rosecrans

“Ariel was here when I started at what was then Aliso Creek Inn in late 2010. Right off the bat, I got the feeling that there was a slightly mischievous side to Ariel that he only let out around those he cared deeply for. I would walk into the kitchen where he would greet me with his massive grin. In my very poor Spanish I would say, “Como está Ariel?” and he would always answer back, “Bien, Bien!,” and then get back to his mis en place [putting in place] for the day. In those days, if we sold 12 burgers from our patio BBQ it was a big day. One afternoon I overheard one of our golf shop guys ask Ariel to make sure “his secret sauce” made it onto the plate of fries that came with the grilled burger. I asked Ariel about the “secret sauce” and he just smiled and gave me a ramekin of a pinkish aioli – and it was awesome. I knew right away it was basically chipotle ranch, but when I pried further into the recipe, one of the other line cooks chimed in and told me that Ariel would never, ever tell anyone the recipe. Later that day, I saw Ariel taking cuttings from sage and rosemary bushes that at the time were sort of growing wild behind the kitchen. I guess Ariel was our OG farm to table chef! He would use that in his special sauce and proudly serve it mainly to only fellow team members. Once word got out, even some of our regular guests were insisting on it with their burgers and fries. Eventually we thought it would be fun to bottle Ariel’s special creation – so we made some fun in-house labels with a photo of Ariel’s smiling face and called it, “Ariel’s Bien Bien sauce.” Eleven years later we still talk and laugh about that. Today, we are sadly recreating that label and the sauce – a way for some of us to honor his memory and keep the laughs going.” – Kurt Bjorkman

“I met Ariel more than 10 years ago when he came here to the RANCH. Previously it was called ALISO CREEK INN. I remember exactly every moment we shared together. Ariel was a person who liked to joke around with all his co-workers, always with a big smile, regardless of what was happening around the world. Ariel always liked to help everyone who needed his help. One of the people who didn’t take no for an answer, in recent years Ariel and I had managed to communicate even more since every morning at eight o’clock in the morning I was passing by kitchen because I knew that he had already prepared an oatmeal for me. When one day I didn’t pass by the kitchen, he always looked for me at lunchtime to joke and tell me that he was waiting for me as always. Now, I still can’t go into the kitchen because somehow it’s hard for me to accept that he’s no longer with us, but I know that Ariel went on a trip to which one day I’ll have to go too and we’ll sit there again to joke around. I have no more words to express what I feel, but in advance, this hurts me a lot and I hope that his family finds peace soon. – Ramiro

“Ariel made the world a better place just by being here. He was always smiling, always positive and just a pleasure to be around. We were lucky to have worked with him and truly honored to call him our friend. He will be forever missed, but that energy and smile of his can never be forgotten. – Mark Christy

“We all agreed that he was a wonderful human being, passionate about his job, a very dedicated father to all his kids, but overall the most positive person I ever worked with. – Eduardo

From his closest friends –

–Always smiling and living in the moment.

–Had secret recipes for delicious sauces that only he knew.

–Always had time for a conversation and to make everyone feel included.

–It could be the busiest of restaurant services and he’d (Ariel) find the right moment to crack a joke and make everyone laugh.

–His heart was big. He loved his family and kids, he loved his kitchen family and he loved to cook.

Ariel shared his gifts with The Ranch at Laguna Beach for 16 years. The resort will be bottling his famous Bien Bien sauce and all proceeds will benefit Ariel’s GoFundMe.