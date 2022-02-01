Ethnic Diversity and Black History Celebration 020222

Ethnic Diversity and Black History Celebration: Living Together in Unity

By Rebecca Washington-Lindsey

Black History Month, also called African American History Month, and originally called Negro History Month is typically celebrated in February. It was originally established by Carter G. Woodson, a historian and author in 1926 and became official in 1976. It is celebrated across the U.S. and abroad, and for the first time will be celebrated in Laguna Beach with a different twist not only as African American History but as Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month. The event coincides with birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas. Along with other ethnic groups, the historical celebration will reflect on what many African Americans have accomplished and what still needs to be done.

There are many, many ways to celebrate the month: reading about different ethnicities, learning about current issues faced by different ethnicities, identifying ways to implement unity in everyday life, listening to different ethnic music, observing art portrayed by an artist from a different ethnicity, or attending a lecture. Committee members of We All Matter have decided to focus on “enlightening” our community about the value of celebrating ethnic diversity by delving into the history of others, recognizing their values, acknowledging their beliefs, accepting their customs and behaviors, and focusing on similarities yet, still identifying differences and understanding. Understanding births unity.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Hall representatives and community members kick off Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month (Seated in front left is Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf with Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey)

Here is a small glimpse of what has been planned to unveil new knowledge:

1. Students at Laguna Beach High School, with the support of Dr. Viloria, superintendent of schools, have put together a well-thought-out program. The Amigos Alliance Club is excited to participate in Ethnic Diversity and Black History Month. Students are partnering with the Laguna Beach Library, Laguna Art Museum and the city to bring storytelling across diverse ethnic groups. Their goal is to inform other students about diverse cultures and give them an opportunity to dig deeper into their ethnicity. According to organizer Natalie Sutton, “We will invite them to explore the world of differences, look at similarities and spread a positive message of living in a culturally diverse community.” To achieve these goals, students will host Zoom meetings with elementary school students. They will read books followed by fun discussions and interactive projects each week that relate to the book read. Students have taken time out of their busy school schedules to read, research and plan engaging activities for students ranging from grades K-5. The same plan has been a success via Zoom with students in Costa Rica. Students began picking up packets on January 29 at Susi Q, Top of The World and El Morro elementary schools and Laguna Beach Library. Their program begins Monday, Feb. 7 and will run through Monday, Feb. 28, each Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Parents need to be in attendance. Members from We All Matter will, in some cases, be on the Zoom call.

2. Laguna Beach Library is also participating in the Ethnic Diversity Celebration by readings that engage with diverse ethnicities and black history and heritages. Under the direction of Nadejda Hickman, head librarian, the library staff has planned an exciting journey with “Stories Around the World.” Your son/daughter will begin to understand what the lives of children around the world look like compared to theirs and identify differences. What an adventure to be able to travel across the world to such places as Iran, Asia, Africa, Poland, China, Mexico, or Israel without leaving the comfort or safety of their home to understand the lives of other children. Who knows – this could lead to being pen pals, building unity in our country. Join them in storytelling on Thursdays, Feb. 10, 17 and 24, from 4-5 p.m., via Zoom. Register by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Craft kits celebrating ethnic diversity will be available at the library while supplies last. See ya there!

3. Any celebration on ethnic diversity would not be complete without checking out and appreciating art made by African American artists from all eras of art history. I bet you didn’t know that African American artists have been moving their art instruments in the art world for years, making statements about African American history, challenges, struggles and achievements. Therefore, the Laguna Art Museum under the direction of Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee, invites you to marvel at the work of Gerard Stripling on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. on the City Hall lawn with an unveiling of his sculpture, “Anastasis.” The artist will provide remarks that will enlighten us about African American art and how it reflects not only on African American life, but how art reflects all ethnic lives. His sculpture consists of a central elegant open-looped steel beam; its two arms stretch 12 feet high and are capped by glass. It is surrounded by six round stools that invite visitors to come together. “Anastasis” will be on display throughout the month on the City Hall grounds.

4. On Thursday, Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Community & Susie Q. Center, well-qualified panelists will bring our celebration together with a meaningful conversation that explores and helps grasp hinderances to “unity,” and discover strategies for removing hinderances. This event will include various forms of entertainment and activities. You must RSVP to attend this event at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. The Community & Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey, a Laguna Beach resident, is a retired professor from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV.