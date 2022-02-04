NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Foley to address upcoming Laguna Beach Democratic Club 

On Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley will headline the monthly meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club. The Zoom meeting is free and open to all. 

Registration for the Zoom is available here or at https://thelbdems.com.

Supervisor Foley, the first female Democrat ever elected to the OC Board of Supervisors, will discuss the reasons she is running for re-election as County Supervisor, her accomplishments and goals for her next term. A Q&A will follow. 

Foley to address Foley with megaphone

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBDC

OC Supervisor Katrina Foley

Foley, who was initially elected to represent Supervisorial District 2, saw her District boundaries recently re-drawn following a partisan effort, forcing her to now run for District 5 in 2022. 

Foley was elected in a Special Election to replace Michelle Steel and has served the Board since only March 2021.

“No County Supervisor has done more or worked harder for the people of Orange County, and her district, in such a short time as Supervisor Katrina,” said Gwen McNallan, president of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club. “We are extremely fortunate to have such an effective leader to represent our district and our club is committed to making sure she is re-elected.” 

Foley, formerly the Mayor of Costa Mesa, has been successful in gaining funding for the Coast Community College District bond measure to expand the school; been an aggressive proponent of safety measures from COVID-19; offered rent relief to tenants and landlords; helped food kitchens; promoted workers’ rights and protections; cracked down on fraudulent sober living houses; audited all county funding for homeless services and advanced public safety.

Foley earned her Juris Doctorate from Seattle University after earning her BA in English and Women’s Studies from UCLA. She is a native Californian and a mother of two. 

The Club is currently conducting a membership drive to build its resources to support Democratic candidates in the upcoming June and November elections.  Individuals are invited to join as new members or renew their memberships at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/lbdcmemberships.

 

