Ice cream shop proposed for HIP District, some concern for existing donut shop of same name

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach residents with a sweet tooth may soon have another option in the HIP District following a Planning Commission unanimous decision this week.

Commissioners vote 5-0 on Wednesday (Feb. 2) in support of a Conditional Use Permit and a Coastal Development permit to convert an existing retail space into an ice cream shop (South Swell Ice Cream) with outdoor dining and take-out services at 1330 S. Coast Highway.

The application also included five off-site parking spaces at 1371 Glenneyre St. Commissioners also added conditions ensuring employee parking off-site and requiring sidewalk cleanup and maintenance. The project still needs final approval from City Council.

Overall, commissioners were enthusiastically supportive of the new dessert shop.

“I think it’s a great little business, I think it adds color and interest,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “I love their products and I think they’re really cool. I can’t wait to try it out.”

It’s a good addition to the HIP District, agreed Commissioner Susan Whitin.

“It’s a good use in the right location,” she said.

Located on the inland side of Coast Highway between Cress and Mountain streets, the property is in the HIP (Historic and Interesting Places) district, which covers South Coast Highway from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive.

“Anything that has outdoor dining and cafés and some kind of unique food down in the HIP District is a (welcome) addition in my opinion,” Kellenberg said.

The site consists of a 9,200-square-foot property that is improved with two commercial buildings, explained Principal Planner Martina Caron.

Tenants include a Sandwich Shop (Jersey Mike’s, previously Subway), an upstairs vacant office space (previously occupied by Sounds of Color Studio) and the subject suite, which is currently a retail women’s clothing store (Kiska). The rear of the site is developed with a surface parking lot with 15 off-street spaces.

South Swell Ice Cream specializes in hand-dipped ice cream bars with unique and gourmet flavor combinations. The business will primarily operate as a take-out restaurant, with no indoor seating. The proposed hours of operation are from 12-10 p.m. daily.

The project also includes six outdoor seats located within the 269-square-foot patio front area of the proposed ice cream shop and six seats in the patio area of the adjacent sandwich shop.

To accommodate the outdoor seats the front area will be replaced with similar materials but modified to be ADA-compliant, Caron explained. For accessibility, the existing patio will be leveled out replacing the existing materials to provide a better transition to the sidewalk. Plans also include a new central concrete walkway, replacing the turf, and removing the smaller plants and palm trees on the north side, Caron added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Plans for the proposed South Swell Ice Cream shop

Jason Collopy, owner of South Swell Ice Cream, said they are excited to extend their business to Laguna. They are involved in the community and support other local businesses, he said, something they want to continue in Laguna Beach.

“We are truly focused on the communities that we’re at and where we want to be,” he said.

They’ve been searching for a second location for several years and Laguna Beach was at the top of their list.

“When this property became available it made complete sense to us. Laguna Beach is our home away from home,” Collopy said. “We’re excited to come in (to Laguna). With this opportunity, we want to make the best of it.”

There was some concern among a few commissioners and public speakers about potential confusion with South Swell Donuts, which has been in town for more than two decades.

“Since they aren’t selling the same merchandise, it is something that can happen,” Caron said.

It’s outside the purview of the Planning Commission to modify the name of the business, she noted.

Caron spoke with Jackie Nam, owner of the donut shop, and she expressed some concerns, but they talked through most of the issues. She would prefer a different name, but wants the new business to do well, Caron said.

“She thinks that if she happens to get some of their customers, they’ll buy donuts and that might be a good thing,” Caron said.

Anything the applicant can do to assuage her concerns would be a nice gesture, said Commission Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin.

“Any kind of consideration to her brand would be appreciated,” he said.

Dubin suggested calling it North Swell Ice Cream, since it’s north of their other location in San Clemente.

South Swell Ice Cream has an existing shop in San Clemente of the same name, so the owners don’t want to significantly change it for the Laguna location, Caron explained.

They absolutely want to keep their name, Collopy said.

“South Swell is our brand,” he said. “To change our name would be detrimental to what we want to accomplish.”

It’s a common surfing term, and it’s something they identify with and want to be, he explained.

He doesn’t anticipate too much confusion between the existing donut shop and their ice cream shop, but understands the concern.

Collopy said they’ve supported local bakeries and partnered with a cookie shop for specialty ice cream flavors previously, so they could connect with the donut shop for some unique ideas in Laguna.

They would be open to adding “Laguna Beach” into the name somehow, he added after some commissioner suggested the modification.

“We want to be unique to Laguna Beach,” Collopy said. “I think that’s really important for the City of Laguna Beach and for us. So that’s why we feel like it’s a good fit.”

Although not everyone thought there would be any mix-up with the two South Swells. Whitin doubted there would be much confusion between the two.

“I can’t see how there would be confusion between a donut and ice cream,” she said.

She thought just adding “Laguna Beach” to the name is meaningless, but would support the majority opinion on the commission.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and South Swell Ice Cream

South Swell Ice Cream specializes in hand-dipped ice cream bars with unique and gourmet flavor combinations

Another main topic of discussion was parking.

The proposed change from a retail to restaurant use constitutes an intensification of use in that it requires more parking. The applicant proposes to meet the requirement by utilizing five off-site parking spaces at 1371 Glenneyre St., which is currently developed with a surface parking lot and under the same ownership as the subject site.

City code allows for a parking reduction of up to five parking spaces (or 15 seats) for the provision of outdoor patio seating, if the proposed use is determined to be a sidewalk café having outdoor seating and it contributes positively to the local pedestrian environment.

The parking area will include signage indicating that use is only for South Swell Ice Cream.

Whitin supports the creative parking solutions proposed and suggested revising the condition to clarify that all employees park in the off-site lot on Glenneyre Street. She also agreed with a public comment to share those spaces during non-business hours.

They went through the entire process regarding parking and believe it’s sufficient, Collopy said. They have no issue with designating the off-site parking for employees and overflow.

There were a few public comments, mostly supportive of the new business, but some raised similar concerns about the potential name confusion.

South Swell Donuts has been a delightful local business for many years, John Thomas pointed out, and if the new ice cream shop isn’t a good operator there could be some collateral damage for Nam and her donut shop. Although it’s outside the commission’s purview, it’s something to keep in mind, he said.

It could be something online as well, like a bad review, added Laura Sauers. Nam is a longtime community member and the donut shop is exactly the type of small business they want in Laguna Beach and need to protect it, she added.

Other speakers support the new ice cream shop coming to town.

Susan Elliott, who owns Twig, a nearby retail store, said she routinely gets customers asking where to get ice cream locally.

“So I think there is a market for it,” she said. “Anything that helps make the experience in the HIP District more pleasurable and with more options is a good thing.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.