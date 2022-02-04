NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

With My Own Two Hands Foundation 020422

With My Own Two Hands Foundation invites global community to join World Water Day

Laguna Beach-based non-profit, With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H), invites a global community of water advocates to join their month-long March celebration of World Water Day.

World Water Day is a United Nations observance day held annually on March 22 to celebrate the significance of clean water and bring awareness to the two billion people living without access to safe water. This year, WMO2H is using their platform to raise awareness of the global water crisis and engage their audience in tackling water insecurity in East Africa in a tangible way – by donating their March household water bill. 

With My Own Two Hands children

Through the #WaterBillPledge, WMO2H hopes to reach 850 more people with access to clean water

“For us, it all starts with water,” said WMO2H Founder and CEO Lindsey Pluimer. “We know that water is the multiplier effect that creates time, education, health and economic opportunity. If we can eliminate the burden of sourcing clean water for these communities, we can work together to alleviate poverty and gender inequities.”

Through the #WaterBillPledge, the water-focused organization hopes to reach 850 more people with access to clean water. The average water bill for a US household is $70, which brings water independence to two people in East Africa.

To join their Word Water Day celebration and pledge your March water bill, visit http://www.withmyown2hands.org/donate.

With My Own Two Hands Foundation (WMO2H) is a Laguna Beach-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 45-2021595) working to create a more equitable world through water and agriculture in East Africa. WMO2H was founded in 2011 and since then, has provided 81,509 people with clean water and sustainable food sources.

 

