 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

Paint with Mark Fehlman on February 8

LOCA Arts Education is collaborating with Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) in presenting Virtual Paint Together. This is a special opportunity to learn online from notable LPAPA artists as they demonstrate their drawing and painting techniques in easy-to-follow step-by-step processes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to watch as LPAPA Signature Artist Mark Fehlman demonstrates his painting process from start to finish as he takes you on a virtual visit to one of his favorite places to paint – the High Sierras on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Paint “Sierra Majesty” virtually with Mark Fehlman on February 8

In this live-streamed experience, you can paint together with Fehlman using the same photo reference as he leads you step by step or watch his demo then paint later with the exclusive unlimited access to the session recording that will follow. He will answer questions live, and at the end of his demonstration he has a special give-away for one of the attendees (must be present to win!). All experience levels and painting mediums are welcome.

Everyone is invited to join the fun. Registration fee is $40 for Non-Members and is discounted to $20 for LPAPA and LOCA Members. LPAPA Members need to log in when registering to receive the discounted member price. LOCA Members need to apply promo code LOCA2022 at the time of checkout to receive the discount member price.

Registration includes unlimited access to re-watch the session recording. 

Visit the education pages at www.LPAPA.org, or calendar pages at www.LOCAarts.org. https://lpapa.org/member-workshops/.

 

