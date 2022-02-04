Fair Game 020422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





The controversial quilts have found a new home at Bridge Hall

The PIECE-FUL PROTEST is over and a new home for the “controversial” quilt exhibition has been found. After being removed following customer complaints from The CAP Gallery at Well Fargo Bank, Allyson Allen’s artwork us being moved to Bridge Hall at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

“CAP and Allyson have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Laguna community,” said Faye Baglin, CAP board member. After evaluating several offers of exhibit space, CAP looks forward to making this compelling artwork available to experience at Bridge Hall at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

Yesterday Allen commented, “this bright and welcoming space is ideal for this exhibit.”

The quilts address topics including gun violence, global warming, misogyny, BLM, immigration, human trafficking, LGBTQ rights and other pressing social issues facing the world.

Allen created the PIECE-FUL PROTEST quilts after winning the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) grant competition in 2019. The CAP exhibit and LBAA celebration of her artwork were postponed due to the pandemic. She will be honored at the LBAA 14th Annual Art Star Awards on April 24.

Pastor Rodrick Echols reached out to CAP and offered Bridge Hall on the NCC Laguna campus near downtown.

The exhibit will be available to view beginning Saturday, Feb. 19 through April 24, Tuesday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

There will be an Artist’s Opening Reception planned for Saturday, Feb. 19 from 2:30-5 p.m. Allen is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

Bridge Hall is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

• • •

Laguna Beach resident and founder of Project O, Rich German, seems to enjoy jumping on his paddleboard, and heading out on the water, with his camera in tow, to see what he might come across.

In December, it was a giant Sunfish, or Mola as they’re also called, that he photographed and posted that went viral. The photos were amazing.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rich German

German marvels at giant Mola mola off Laguna Beach

Last Friday, Jan. 28, Rich was at it again, on the board and out with a group of friends near Seal Rock. One of them noticed what appeared to be a feeding craze ahead that dolphins and seagulls were apparently enjoying. When they paddled forward and arrived at the spot, the dolphins and seagulls were gone, only to be replaced by a what German said was a “curious and friendly” blue shark.

German added that “he would not leave us alone. He kept coming right up to the board…and wouldn’t go away, like he was looking for company.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rick German

With the blue shark swimming nearby, German’s friend and fellow paddleboarder, Matt Wheaton, observes from above

Rich and gang enjoyed the shark’s company for the next hour or so.

Was it scary, one might ask? For Rich, it was just another day at his office. He’s been a paddler off the coast here in Laguna Beach “virtually every day since 2010.”

His Project O is a non-profit, 501c3, that is dedicated to restoring, protecting and sustaining the ocean and the marine life in it.

Thanks for sharing Rich…we eagerly await your next encounter.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Unified School District is conducting their Annual Stakeholder Survey. It’s designed to obtain feedback on the degree to which LBUSD provides a high-quality education in a safe and secure learning environment.

The opinions and information gathered will be used for decisions made by school and district administrators.

LBUSD has partnered with Hanover Research, an independent, Washington, D.C.-based research firm, to administer and analyze the survey. This study is for research purposes only and all information provided will be confidential, so you can be candid in your responses.

The survey should take approximately 15 minutes to complete.

• • •

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy sent out a note earlier this week to supporters and members reminding them that January is renewal month for dues. The board raised it from $5 to $25, but for what they do, it might be one of the best deals in town.

As a reminder, they continue to monitor local issues that would potentially impact Laguna Canyon and its surrounding area; they conduct Zoom member meetings with pertinent voices in town; this year they’ll award an LCC education scholarship to a Laguna Beach High School senior who has shown a commitment and service to preserving an open space environment; and they’re working with other local environmentally concerned organization to create a coalition to further interact with the community.

So, just write the check for gosh sakes, better yet, go here to pay online.

• • •

Heads up on North Coast Highway at Viejo Street beginning Monday, Feb. 7. Caltrans is planning to close the inland side at the intersection beginning at 9 a.m. through the end of the day Wednesday, Feb. 9, to replace a concrete gutter.

This probably will affect traffic.

If you want more information on the project, you can go here.

• • •

The 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction begins tomorrow (Feb. 5) online, leading up to their in-person auction component on Saturday, March 5.

This auction is the museum’s most important fundraiser of the year and is designed to “keep the museum vibrant and support future California-focused exhibitions and programs.”

When you log in to view, you’ll find more than 100 works by “California’s most coveted artists,” all generously donated to support the museum.

For more info what’s planned for March 5, go here.