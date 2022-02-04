NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

In Loving Memory 020422

In Loving Memory

Steven James Hernandez

Sunrise, April 8, 1987 – Sunset, December 20, 2021

In Loving Memory Hernandez

Photos courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Steven James Hernandez

Our Treehouse Family is grieving a deep loss. My beloved nephew, Steven Hernandez, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021. He was 34, and like a son to me and Sue.

In honor of his big, loving life, we’ve started the Steven Hernandez Memorial Fund. We’re working out the details, who the Fund will help and how. 

Stay tuned.

Our Holiday Adopt A Family event photos taken by @PictureSomething will be shared soon on social media and email. We made our final gift deliveries on December 17, and for the first time, delivered a donated vehicle to one of our families in need. There’s a lot of good news to share, we’re just working with a broken wing right now.

Thank you for your loving support during this most difficult time for our Treehouse Family.

 

