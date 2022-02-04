NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 10  |  February 4, 2022

The Plant Man: Answering your winter 020422

The Plant Man: Answering your winter gardening questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“Dogs are better than human beings because they know but do not tell.”

– Emily Dickinson

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Loki patiently waited for the football game to end last weekend, rather than walking the neighborhood with me. In retrospect it was just the last quarter of the most important game of the season; football seemed more appealing than spending quality time with our dog. Wrong.

An evening of angst followed, knowing that I should have spent time with him and shed some of the accumulation of holiday non-rationing. Fortunately, Catharine was unaware working on her latest projects.

Here are answers to your recent questions for the Plant Man.

Q. Hello Plant Man. Could you recommend a few Floribunda roses for my garden?

A. Gladly. Second in popularity to only hybrid teas, Floribunda roses are quite floriferous. They are well suited massed alone or combined with other shrubs. My personal favorites include Angel face (wonderful mauve-lavender blooms), Iceberg (pure white and arguably the finest rose available) and Playboy (bright orange and sexy).

Q. Is it safe to prune roses if the rose bush is still leafy and producing flowers?

A. I would wait until the “flush” of flowers ends and then prune. Remember, you have until the end of February to prune your roses in Laguna.

Q. Do I have to use a special mix when I plant my azaleas?

A. Azaleas prefer an acid soil, whether growing in the ground or in pots. I recommend that you plant azaleas in nine parts azalea mix to one part garden soil or potting soil. Mulch plants frequently during the year with azalea mix or peat moss.

The Plant Man Winter garden

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve’s winter garden

Q. Plant Man – What flowers look good now?

A. Cyclamen, snapdragons, foxglove, bedding begonias, pansy, stock and viola, top the Plant Man’s garden color list for February.

Q. When I re-planted my amaryllis this fall, all I got was leaves. Could you please tell me what I’m doing wrong.

A. After the plant flowers, it is important to keep it watered and fed so the bulb can store energy for the following year’s bloom. If you forgot to do so, that might explain why you were rewarded with only leaves. Although a very sturdy bulb, amaryllis has tender roots and must be handled carefully. You may have inadvertently disturbed the roots; if so, it may not bloom again for several years. 

The Plant Man Loki

Photo by Catharine Cooper

Loki contemplating the wonder of it all

I’m going to turn over a new leaf, so to speak in February. I will definitely be walking with Loki next Sunday with Norm, right until kickoff. And I won’t watch another football game after the Super Bowl (until next season). And, it is true that everything good I know I have learned from my dogs. See you next time. 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

