NewLeftHeader

few clouds

66.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Bare Bones is back FP 020822

Bare Bones is back

Bare Bones Theatre invites the public to a reading of Lojo Simon’s newest play, L’Dor v’Dor (from Generation to Generation) on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. in downtown Laguna Beach. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the reading begins at 7:30 p.m. 

“This play, part of a trilogy, is an exploration of assimilation, identity, race and religion in a contemporary American family,” Simon said. “Developmental readings like this one are such a critical part of my writing process so I can see how the play resonates with an audience.” 

Bare Bones is back L Dor V Dor

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

Lojo Simon’s newest play, “L’Dor V’Dor” takes place on February 22

L’Dor v’Dor is directed by Ava Burton and features actors Keza Kananura, Veltria Roman, Steven Shields, Sheila Silver and David St. James. The audience is invited to take part in a post-play conversation of the themes raised in the show, which will be facilitated by Rabbi Marcia Tilchin and Pastor Rod Echols.

 “I’m so glad we are back; Bare Bones had such a fantastic following and then COVID hit,” said Burton, who has joined Simon as co-producer of the reading series. “The new series is as brilliant as ever. Engaging new works, superb actors and of course the wonderful new venue.”

Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, go here.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center – Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.