 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Pageant of the Masters 020822

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Pageant of the Masters releases new edition of “Pun-derful” e-cards 

Let Cupid’s arrow strike your heART this Valentine’s Day! Pageant of the Masters®, the nation’s most iconic presentation of living pictures, is spreading the love this February with new releases of its witty, art themed, virtual e-cards. Offering eight different options of iconic artworks and “punny” notes to choose from, the experts of all thing’s art have once again made it easy to celebrate love digitally (and artistically) this year. To send a Pageant of the Masters Valentine’s Day e-card today, visit www.jotform.com/festivalpageant/valentines.

Hoping to pair your e-card with a unique and romantic gift idea? Pageant of the Masters is also offering a sweet deal ahead of Valentine’s Day. Save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production of Wonderful World, July 7-September 2, with promotional code VDAY22 now through February 14. This offer cannot be combined with other deals and excludes loge center seats, premium tickets and the special event on August 27. To take advantage of this offer, call 800.487.3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass ticket to the Festival of Arts, so patrons can enjoy the art show all summer long.

Just in time e card

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

“Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci is among the “Pun-derful” e-card selections

“Crisp, summer nights under the Laguna Beach starry night sky, snuggled-up with your loved one watching the Pageant of the Masters – what could be more romantic?” shared Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach®. “The Pageant of the Masters is a SoCal jewel right next to the ocean, and we are excited to offer patrons a chance to celebrate love with our e-cards and limited deal ticket pricing.” 

Lovers of puns, art enthusiast and hopeless romantics alike will adore the creative and witty sayings paired with past Pageant re-creations of Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Edgar Degas’ Two Dancers on the Stage as well as classic works of art including the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci and American Gothic by Grant Wood.

To send a Pageant of the Masters’ Valentine’s Day e-card simply include the email address of the recipient, select the preferred e-card and hit send. Each e-card allows the sender to include a customized message as well as a customizable subject line. Those looking for even more customizations even have the option to schedule the e-card for Valentine’s Day or any time sooner by selecting a specific date the card should send. 

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

