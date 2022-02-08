NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 11  |  February 8, 2022

Mozart Classical Orchestra rescheduled 020822

Mozart Classical Orchestra rescheduled for March 6

The annual Mozart Classical Orchestra with Music Director Ami Porat, originally slated for Sunday, Feb. 13 has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre. 

Celebrating the 266th anniversary of its namesake’s birthday, the concert will feature an all-Mozart program, with violin virtuoso Myroslava Khomik in Mozart’s third Violin Concerto in Gmajor, K. 216. The overture to Lucio Silla, an opera written when the composer was 15, opens the festivities. The concert concludes with the master’s Symphony No. 34, a rarely performed masterpiece, deserving of the highest ranking in the performed repertoire.

To purchase tickets online, visit https://mozartorchestra.org/sngconcerts.html.

For more information on the Mozart Classical Orchestra, go to www.mozartorchestra.org.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach

 

