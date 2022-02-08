NewLeftHeader

 February 8, 2022

Mayor and State of the City at upcoming annual Chamber luncheon

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “State of the City” luncheon on Tuesday, March 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Montage Resort. The luncheon is a great opportunity to get an up-close look at city activities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

Chairman of the Board J.J. Ballesteros will speak on the Chamber’s activities while Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf and the city staff will present a State of the City address. 

This annual tradition brings out members across the community, including non-profits, arts and cultural organizations, business and hospitality industry reps and other civic-minded individuals. The event is open to the public.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Chamber of Commerce

Laguna Beach Chamber Chairman of the Board J.J. Ballesteros

“The annual Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon is always an anticipated event and offers the opportunity to step back and look at the big picture for our business community,” said Mayor Kempf. “We look forward to sharing ongoing city-sponsored efforts to continuously improve our town and have a conversation with our business owners aimed at addressing their needs and priorities. This is a two-for-one event – informative and fun!”

As host of the event, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce promotes, represents, and supports local businesses in Laguna and advocates on their behalf. Celebrating its 105th year of operation, the Chamber also serves as the business resource center for the community. On an ongoing basis, the Chamber hosts educational seminars, luncheons and networking events for local businesses and citizens.

Admission is $120 per person. You may register through the Chamber’s website at www.LagunaBeachChamber.org or by contacting the Chamber at 949.494.1018. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. 

If you have any questions or would like more information on the Laguna Beach Chamber, call 949.494.1018 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

